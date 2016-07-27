Edition:
United Kingdom

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (PLOF.PA)

PLOF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

35.74EUR
3:45pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.04 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
€35.70
Open
€35.80
Day's High
€36.05
Day's Low
€35.38
Volume
261,763
Avg. Vol
177,300
52-wk High
€36.97
52-wk Low
€27.31

Latest Key Developments

Compagnie Plastic Omnium Q3 consolidated revenue rises to 1.53 billion euros
6:31am BST 

Oct 24 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SA ::9-MONTH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 4.99 BILLION VERSUS EUR 4.11 BILLION YEAR AGO.Q3 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 1.53 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.45 BILLION YEAR AGO.EXPECTS STRONG GROWTH FOR ITS FY RESULTS.EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT GROWTH FOR FY REVENUE.  Full Article

Compagnie Plastic Omnium H1 EBITDA up 10.5 pct at 383 mln euros
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA : Reports H1 consolidated revenue of 2.66 billion euros ($2.92 billion), up 7.5 pct . H1 EBITDA is 383 million euros, up 10.5 pct . H1 net income group share is 155 million euros, up 9.5 pct . H1 economic sales total 3.18 billion euros, up 8.0 pct . Says H1 growth of profitability and free cash flow generation to continue over FY 2016 .Says will report pro-forma economic sales about 7.5 billion euros in FY 2016.  Full Article

Sale Faurecia automotive exteriors to Plastic Omnium authorized by EC
Monday, 11 Jul 2016 

Faurecia : Sale of Faurecia automotive exteriors to Plastic Omnium authorized by the European Commission . Closing of deal is due to take place on July 29, 2016 for entire perimeter sold by Faurecia . Enterprise value is 665 million euros ($734.49 million) . Divestiture commitment made by Plastic Omnium has no impact on sale of business by Faurecia or on amount of transaction .This business represents sales of 700 million euros out of total business sold by Faurecia of 1.9 billion euros.  Full Article

Faurecia to divest Faurecia Automotive Exteriors business to Plastic Omnium
Tuesday, 19 Apr 2016 

Faurecia SA:Signature of definitive agreement for divestiture of Faurecia Automotive Exteriors Business to Compagnie Plastic Omnium.Enterprise value of transaction is 665 million euros.The transaction is due to close during 2016.  Full Article

Compagnie Plastic Omnium wins 3.3 mln euro contract
Thursday, 31 Mar 2016 

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA:Plastic Omnium wins a bid for 225 underground containers in Ghent, Belgium.This contract, worth a total of 3.3 million euros, brings group's market share to 35 pct of all underground containers in Belgium.  Full Article

Compagnie Plastic Omnium invests $650 m‍ln in North America​
Monday, 11 Jan 2016 

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA:Invests $650 million to strenghten its growth in North America​.Two new plants are under construction in Mexico.Plant in Leon will begin production in mid-2016 to deliver fuel systems to General Motors and Daimler.San Luis Potosi will deliver from mid-2017 body parts to General Motors and Daimler.  Full Article

Compagnie Plastic Omnium to close Laval factory in 2016
Friday, 8 Jan 2016 

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA:Intends to close Laval (Mayenne) fuel systems production site in 2016‍​.Intends to transfer fuel systems production to Pfastatt (Haut-Rhin) and Compiegne (Oise).Part of the valves production business to be acquired by local buyer.Says all 93 employees are to be proposed options for reclassification.  Full Article

‍Jean-Michel Szczerba became co-CEO of Plastic Omnium
Wednesday, 6 Jan 2016 

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA:Jean-Michel Szczerba became co-chief executive officer.  Full Article

Compagnie Plastic Omnium signs MOU with Faurecia to buy exterior systems business
Monday, 14 Dec 2015 

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA:Signs memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Faurecia to buy its car exterior systems business.Transaction is for an enterprise value of 665 million euros.Acquisition could be finalized in 2016.  Full Article

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA News

BRIEF-Compagnie Plastic Omnium Q3 consolidated revenue rises to 1.53 billion euros

* 9-MONTH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 4.99 BILLION VERSUS EUR 4.11 BILLION YEAR AGO

Earnings vs. Estimates

