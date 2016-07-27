Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (PLOF.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Compagnie Plastic Omnium Q3 consolidated revenue rises to 1.53 billion euros

Oct 24 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SA ::9-MONTH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 4.99 BILLION VERSUS EUR 4.11 BILLION YEAR AGO.Q3 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 1.53 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.45 BILLION YEAR AGO.EXPECTS STRONG GROWTH FOR ITS FY RESULTS.EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT GROWTH FOR FY REVENUE.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium H1 EBITDA up 10.5 pct at 383 mln euros

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA : Reports H1 consolidated revenue of 2.66 billion euros ($2.92 billion), up 7.5 pct . H1 EBITDA is 383 million euros, up 10.5 pct . H1 net income group share is 155 million euros, up 9.5 pct . H1 economic sales total 3.18 billion euros, up 8.0 pct . Says H1 growth of profitability and free cash flow generation to continue over FY 2016 .Says will report pro-forma economic sales about 7.5 billion euros in FY 2016.

Sale Faurecia automotive exteriors to Plastic Omnium authorized by EC

Faurecia : Sale of Faurecia automotive exteriors to Plastic Omnium authorized by the European Commission . Closing of deal is due to take place on July 29, 2016 for entire perimeter sold by Faurecia . Enterprise value is 665 million euros ($734.49 million) . Divestiture commitment made by Plastic Omnium has no impact on sale of business by Faurecia or on amount of transaction .This business represents sales of 700 million euros out of total business sold by Faurecia of 1.9 billion euros.

Faurecia to divest Faurecia Automotive Exteriors business to Plastic Omnium

Faurecia SA:Signature of definitive agreement for divestiture of Faurecia Automotive Exteriors Business to Compagnie Plastic Omnium.Enterprise value of transaction is 665 million euros.The transaction is due to close during 2016.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium wins 3.3 mln euro contract

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA:Plastic Omnium wins a bid for 225 underground containers in Ghent, Belgium.This contract, worth a total of 3.3 million euros, brings group's market share to 35 pct of all underground containers in Belgium.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium invests $650 m‍ln in North America​

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA:Invests $650 million to strenghten its growth in North America​.Two new plants are under construction in Mexico.Plant in Leon will begin production in mid-2016 to deliver fuel systems to General Motors and Daimler.San Luis Potosi will deliver from mid-2017 body parts to General Motors and Daimler.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium to close Laval factory in 2016

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA:Intends to close Laval (Mayenne) fuel systems production site in 2016‍​.Intends to transfer fuel systems production to Pfastatt (Haut-Rhin) and Compiegne (Oise).Part of the valves production business to be acquired by local buyer.Says all 93 employees are to be proposed options for reclassification.

‍Jean-Michel Szczerba became co-CEO of Plastic Omnium

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA:Jean-Michel Szczerba became co-chief executive officer.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium signs MOU with Faurecia to buy exterior systems business

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA:Signs memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Faurecia to buy its car exterior systems business.Transaction is for an enterprise value of 665 million euros.Acquisition could be finalized in 2016.