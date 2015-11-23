Polypipe Group PLC (PLP.L)
419.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
419.00
--
--
--
--
379,942
439.50
243.90
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Polypipe Group plc announces chief financial officer change
Polypipe Group plc:Says that Peter Shepherd, chief financial officer, has informed the board of his intention to retire from the Group.Says that Martin Payne will succeed Peter Shepherd as chief financial officer and a member of Polypipe's board on a date yet to be determined, which will allow Martin to fulfil his existing contractual obligations and provide an effective handover period with Peter. Full Article
Polypipe Group plc confirms FY 2015 earnings guidance
Polypipe Group plc:Confirms its FY 2015 expectations in respect of underlying operating profit. Full Article
Ex-divs to take 2.32 points off FTSE 100 on Aug. 24
LONDON, Aug 21 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.32 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK IMPACT (pence) OPTION