Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ_u.TO)
4.38CAD
23 Oct 2017
$-0.01 (-0.23%)
$4.39
$4.38
$4.39
$4.35
41,242
61,326
$5.18
$4.27
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Riocan REIT, Plaza Retail REIT announce JV to redevelop 3 properties
Plaza Retail REIT
Plaza Retail REIT Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.082
Plaza Retail Reit
Plaza completes bought deal public offering of $23 million of trust units
Plaza Retail REIT:closed its previously announced bought deal public offering of 5,002,500 trust units of Plaza issued from treasury at a price of $4.60 per Unit for gross proceeds to the REIT of $23,011,500.representing the base offering size of 4,350,000 Units and the full exercise by the underwriting syndicate of the over-allotment option to purchase an additional 652,500 Units.The underwriting syndicate for the Offering was led by RBC Capital Markets. Full Article
Plaza Retail REIT announces bought deal public offering of $20 million of trust units
Plaza Retail REIT:Announces bought deal public offering of $20 million of trust units.Offering 4.4 million trust units of Plaza issued from treasury at a price of $4.60 per unit.To use about $9 million of proceeds to redeem currently outstanding series b 8.00% convertible subordinated unsecured debentures.To use about $10 million of proceeds to repay amounts outstanding on the reit's operating line of credit. Full Article
Plaza Retail REIT announces annual distribution Increase
Plaza Retail REIT:Board of Trustees has approved an increase in its annual distribution to unitholders to $0.26 per unit, representing a 4.0% increase.Increased distribution will be effective for the regularly scheduled monthly distribution payment dates for 2016 beginning with the January distribution. Full Article
BRIEF-Plaza Retail REIT announces 8 projects for total capital cost of $13.1 mln
* Plaza Retail REIT announces 8 projects for total capital cost of $13.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: