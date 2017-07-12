Pne Wind AG (PNEGn.DE)
2.56EUR
4:36pm BST
€-0.04 (-1.46%)
€2.60
€2.57
€2.60
€2.56
93,887
168,077
€2.90
€1.90
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
July 12 (Reuters) - PNE WIND AG
Pne Wind AG
PNE Wind AG
PNE WIND AG
PNE Wind AG
PNE Wind AG:Says Markus Lesser to become CEO.Says his contract will be extended until Dec. 31, 2019. Full Article
PNE Wind AG:To propose to AGM on May 25 a dividend amounting to 0.04 euro per share entitled to dividend.Expects a cumulative EBIT for fiscal years 2014 to 2016 to be within range of its previously communicated guidance of 110 million to 130 million euros.For FY 2016, management board expects an EBIT in range of up to 100 million euros.FY 2016 EBIT estimate 90.91 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
PNE Wind AG:Pne ends arbitration proceeding against Volker Friedrichsen Beteiligungs-GmbH.In view of management and supervisory boards, arbitration proceedings instigated at end of 2014 has thus been ended in interests of all parties. Full Article
PNE Wind AG:Pne Wind AG: WKN concludes framework agreement with John Laing.Agreement includes investment in France with total volume of more than 50 megawatts.Agreement for potential future WKN projects in France and Poland. Full Article
PNE Wind AG:PNE Wind AG supervisory board member Per Hornung Pedersen has been appointed Chief Executive Officer.Per Hornung Pedersen would be elected on interim basis to management board for period from Dec. 1 to date of annual general meeting of company on May 25, 2016.Pedersen will assume function of CEO and management board now consists once again of three members. Full Article