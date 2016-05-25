Pennon Group PLC (PNN.L)

Sept 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 9 points at 7,301.4 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers * SHELL: Iraqi oil minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday talks are continuing with Royal Dutch Shell on the Majnoon oil field that the company is said to be seeking to quit. * RBS: Some RBS shareholders, who lost most of their money after a credit crisis-era rights issue, could receive less than a quarter of their settlement after litigation costs