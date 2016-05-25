Pennon Group PLC (PNN.L)

Edition:
Latest Key Developments

Pennon says FY results were in line with its expectations
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

Pennon Group Plc : 2015/16 results in-line with management expectations . FY group revenue £1,352.3m versus £1,357.2m year ago . FY group profit before tax £211.3m versus £210.7m year ago . Pennon has further cost saving and synergy plans underway to deliver c.£11 million a year of enduring financial benefits by 2017/18 . For 2015/16, board has recommended a final dividend of 23.12p, up 6.0 pct . Pennon expects to deliver c.£27 million of net synergies by 2020 from integration of South West Water and Bournemouth Water .Final dividend up 6 percent to 23.12 penceper share.  Full Article

Pennon Group Plc announces appointment of group Chief Executive Officer
Wednesday, 9 Dec 2015 

Pennon Group Plc:Announce the promotion of Christopher Loughlin to the position of Group Chief Executive Officer with effect from January 1, 2016.  Full Article

