Polisan Holding AS (POLHO.IS)

Oct 24 (Reuters) - POLISAN HOLDING ::ITS CHAIRMAN NECMETTIN BITLIS DIES‍​.

Polisan Holding AS : Units Polisan Boya and Polisan Kimya sign collective labour agreement with LASTIK-IS labour union .The agreement for both units will be effective until 2017.

Polisan Holding AS : Reported on Friday Q2 revenue of 282.9 million lira ($96.29 million) versus 262.9 million lira year ago .Q2 net profit was 33.1 million lira versus 9.3 million lira year ago.

Polisan Holding AS :Starts talks with Japan's Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. to sell 50 percent of its wholly owned unit Polisan Boya Sanayi.

Polisan Holding : Q1 revenue of 232.9 million lira ($79.71 million) versus 195.4 million lira year ago .Q1 net profit of 9.9 million lira versus loss of 905,334 lira year ago.

Polisan Holding AS:Proposes to pay FY 2015 dividend on April 21.Proposes to pay FY 2015 dividend of ‍gross 0.0364865 lira, net 0.0310135​ lira per share.

Polisan Holding AS:Says unit Polisan Boya Sanayi signs construction deal for new facility​.‍Says unit Polisan Boya Sanayi's facility investment to be at $35 million and sees completion of project at the end of 2016.