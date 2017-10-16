Polymetal International PLC (POLYP.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Russia's Polymetal Q3 sales up 17 percent y/y

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Russia's Polymetal said on Monday::Its Q3 sales rose 17 percent y/y to $546 million as gold sales jumped 50 percent on the back of higher output and prices;.In Q3 2017, Polymetal achieved a record production of 470 Koz of gold equivalent (GE), which represents a 26 percent increase over the previous year;.The increase was driven by strong contributions from the fully ramped up Svetloye heap leach operation (Okhotsk hub) and Mayskoye oxide ore processing. Albazino and Varvara also achieved record quarterly production levels;.Q3 gold output increased 38 percent year-on-year to 370 Koz. Silver production declined 7 percent year-on-year to 7.4 Moz due to the planned grade decline at the Dukat underground mine;.Polymetal re-confirms its production guidance at 1.55 Moz of GE for 2018 and 1.7 Moz of GE for 2019..

Russia's Polymetal says H1 net earnings up to $164 mln

Russia's Polymetal International Plc says: H1 adjusted EBITDA down 1 percent y/y; . Remains on track to meet its 2016 production guidance Of 1.26 million ounces of gold equivalent; . Reduces its year capital expenditure guidance to $310 million from $350 million; . H1 revenue down by 8 percent to $593 million; . 2016 H1 net earnings up to $164 million from $98 million in H1 2015; .Interim dividend of $0.09 per share representing 30 percent of the Group's underlying net earnings for 1H 2016 is proposed by the Board..

Russia's Polymetal ups stake in Tarutin copper deposit

Russia's Polymetal International Plc says: Has increased its interest in LLC "Vostochny Basis", the license holder for the Tarutinskoye copper deposit (Tarutin) in the Chelyabinsk region, to 75 percent from 50 percent; . Has purchased the additional 25 percent from Gerosena Trading Ltd, the owner of the remaining stake in LLC "Vostochny Basis"; . The consideration comprises $13.5 million payable by 898,875 newly issued Polymetal shares (0.21 percent of Polymetal's increased ordinary share capital); .Following the deal, the total issued share capital of Polymetal will comprise 427,132,335 of shares..

Russia's Polymetal completes acquisition of Komarovskoye deposit in Kazakhstan

Polymetal International Plc : Announces the completion of the acquisition of Orion Minerals LLP, the holding company for the Komarovskoye Gold Deposit in Kazakhstan, from Kazzinc LTD, a subsidiary of Glencore Plc. . Says the acquisition was completed on Aug. 1, 2016, following receipt of all required regulatory approvals. .Incremental production is planned to start in Q4 2016..

Russia's Polymetal Q2 gold production down 12 pct y/y

Russia's gold producer Polymetal says: Q2 gold equivalent production down 12 percent year-on-year . to 262,000 troy ounces mainly due to the planned grade declines at Okhotsk and Omolon as well as traditionally volatile quarterly grade performance at Dukat; . Says Q2 revenue down 12 percent y/y to $307 million; .Says on track to produce 1.26 million ounces of gold equivalent in 2016..

Russia's VTB decreases stake in Polymetal

VTB :Says decreased its stake in Polymetal International Plc to 4.96 percent from 5.15 percent.

Russia's Polymetal International Plc recommends $0.13 per share in 2015 dividends - Reuters

Polymetal International Plc:Board of directors recommends payment of a final dividend of $0.13 per ordinary share on 2015 results - Reuters.

Polymetal International PLC acquires Kapan Gold Mine in Armenia from Dundee Precious Metals Inc

Polymetal International PLC:Says it has entered into binding agreements with Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (Dundee) for the acquisition of CJSC Dundee Precious Metals Kapan (DPMK), the holding company for the Kapan Gold Mine (Kapan) in the Republic of Armenia.The total consideration payable for the shares in DPMK at completion is $25 million, subject to certain working capital adjustments.The consideration will consist of $10 million payable in cash, which will be satisfied from existing cash balances, and $15 million payable in Polymetal shares.In addition, Dundee will receive a 2 pct NSR2 (Net Smelter Return) royalty on the future production from the Kapan Gold Mine capped at $25 million.

Polymetal International PLC reconfirms production guidance for 2016 and 2017

Polymetal International PLC:Reconfirms its production guidance for 2016 and 2017, which will comprise 1.23 Moz of gold equivalent and for 2017 at 1.30 Moz of gold equivalent (after restatement of the gold/silver price ratio to 1/80).

Polymetal International PLC creates JV with Polyus Zoloto OAO at Nezhdaninskoye deposit

Polymetal International PLC:Announces that it has entered into a joint venture with Polyus Zoloto OAO (Polyus Gold), under which Polymetal will participate in advancing the development of the Nezhdaninskoye gold deposit in Yakutia, Russia.The arrangement will allow Polymetal to acquire up to 50 pct in the joint venture entity holding 100 pct of JSC South-Verkhoyansk Mining Company (SVMC) through an earn-in mechanism.SVMC, which is currently a 100 pc subsidiary of Polyus Gold, holds the mining and exploration licensefor the property as well as certain infrastructure adjacent to the deposit.During the first stage Polymetal will obtain 15.3 pct interest in the JV.The total amount of Polymetal's investment at this stage will be$18 million in cash, of which $10 million will be ultimately paid to Polyus Gold and $8 million1 will be invested in SVMC and used to fund exploration activities and expenses of SVMC during the first 15 months.Stage 2 investment will comprise $72 million in cash and will be carried out from month 16 to month 52 from the date of forming the joint venture.The investment will be used to finance construction and ramp-up of the underground mine and processing plant.Upon completion of Stage 2, SVMC will operate as a 50:50 joint venture between Polymetal and Polyus Gold, with Polymetal acting as a managing partner.