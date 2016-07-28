Edition:
Painted Pony Energy Ltd (PONY.TO)

2.87CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$2.87
--
--
--
--
609,757
$10.50
$2.80

Painted Pony Petroleum announces swap of montney acreage and wells with industry partner
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd : Painted Pony Petroleum announces swap of montney acreage and wells with industry partner . Co's average working interest across its montney acreage will increase from 75% currently to greater than 86% at closing .Says transaction is anticipated to have a neutral impact on Painted Pony's reserves.  Full Article

Painted Pony Petroleum says Townsend facility is over 90 pct complete
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd Says Completion Of 198 Mmcf/D Altagas Townsend Facility Remains On Schedule For A Mid : Financial hedges currently cover 63% of remaining 2016 forecast average production (89.5 mmcf/d) . Production averaged 99.6 mmcfe/d (16,601 boe/d) in q1 of 2016 . 2016 commissioning . Average daily production volumes during q1 of 2016 represent a 2% increase over q1 2015 production volumes of 97.5 mmcfe/d . Production guidance for 2016 remains unchanged . Says altagas confirms that townsend facility is over 90% complete with construction progress continuing ahead of schedule . Painted pony petroleum ltd says expects to begin delivering volumes to townsend facility during q3 of 2016 . Painted pony petroleum ltd says targeting 2016 exit production volumes of approximately 240 mmcfe/d .Painted pony announces reconfirmed $325 million credit facility, townsend facility update, and first quarter 2016 financial and operating results.  Full Article

BRIEF-Painted Pony announces executive appointment

* Painted Pony Energy Ltd - ‍Rick Kessy appointed as chief operating officer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

