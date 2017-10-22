Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (POT.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Arab Potash says PotashCorp plans to merge with Agrium

Oct 22 (Reuters) - ARAB POTASH CO ::SAYS POTASHCORP ANNOUNCES ITS PLAN TO MERGE WITH CANADIAN FERTILIZER COMPANY AGRIUM.SAYS COMPETITION COMMISSION OF INDIA APPROVES MERGER PROVIDED POTASHCORP DIVESTS STAKE IN GLOBAL INVESTMENTS INCLUDING ITS STAKE IN ARAB POTASH.

Agrium and Potashcorp receive regulatory approval in India

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Agrium Inc ::Agrium and Potashcorp announce receipt of regulatory approval in India.Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc and Agrium Inc expect to close transaction by end of Q4 of 2017​.Regulatory review and approval process continues in U.S. and China for proposed merger with Potashcorp​.

Agrium and Potash Corp will become Nutrien, upon closure of merger transaction

June 21 (Reuters) - Agrium Inc :Upon closure of the merger transaction, Agrium and Potashcorp will become nutrien.Agrium Inc says that once anticipated merger transaction between CO and Potash Corp closes, new company will be named Nutrien.Regulatory review and approval process for merger transaction continues & parties expect closure of transaction to take place in Q3 of 2017.

Paine & Partners appoints David Delaney as strategic advisor

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc :Paine & Partners appoints David Delaney as strategic advisor.

Fitch Potashcorp/Agrium merger talks highlight distribution

Fitch Ratings : Consolidation in sector is being driven by low valuations,synergies and longer term growth prospects .Believe Potash prices have bottomed with curtailed production,price appreciation could be modest through 2018.

Agrium confirms talks with Potash Corp for potential merger of equals

Agrium Inc : Agrium confirms discussions with PotashCorp regarding potential merger of equals . No decision has been made as to whether to proceed with a combination .No agreement has been reached with Potash Corp.

Potash Corp, Agrium planning to merge - Bloomberg

:Potash Corp, Agrium Inc planning to merge; combination could be announced as soon as next week - Bloomberg, citing sources.

Mosaic CEO sees buying opportunities from diversified miners

Mosaic CEO sees buying opportunities from diversified miners

: Mosaic CEO, in a Reuters interview, said he sees opportunities to buy fertilizer production assets from big diversified miners . Mosaic CEO said Canpotex negotiations with Chinese potash buyers were focusing on volume after global price set

Potash Corp of Saskatchewan files for debt shelf; size undisclosed

Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc :Says files for debt shelf with U.S. SEC; size undisclosed - SEC filing.

Potash Corp of Saskatchewan CEO says dividend sustainable

Potash Corp of Saskatchewan CEO says dividend sustainable

Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc : Speaking at BMO Farm to Market conference in New York . Potash Corp of Saskatchewan CEO Jochen Tilk says China potash contract will be finalized in a couple of weeks . Potash Corp CEO says dividend sustainable