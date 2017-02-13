Edition:
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (PREG.NS)

PREG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

289.90INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs10.80 (+3.87%)
Prev Close
Rs279.10
Open
Rs279.95
Day's High
Rs295.65
Day's Low
Rs279.60
Volume
429,385
Avg. Vol
261,405
52-wk High
Rs306.00
52-wk Low
Rs144.00

Latest Key Developments

Prestige Estates Dec-qtr profit down about 38 pct
Monday, 13 Feb 2017 

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 693.4 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 5.48 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.11 billion rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 6.87 billion rupees.  Full Article

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd News

BRIEF-Prestige Estates Projects says news item on CDPQ investing $200 mln in co 'speculative'

* Prestige Estates Projects Ltd clarifies on news item "Canada's CDPQ in talks with prestige to invest $200 million

Earnings vs. Estimates

