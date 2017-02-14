Prism Cement Ltd (PRIS.NS)
110.70INR
11:27am BST
Rs-1.60 (-1.42%)
Rs112.30
Rs114.95
Rs116.20
Rs109.65
267,198
184,199
Rs129.90
Rs72.90
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Prism Cement Dec-qtr loss widens
Prism Cement appoints Atul Desai as additional director, executive director & CEO (RMC)
Prism Cement says Rajesh Kapadia resigned as chairman
Prism Cement entered into power supply agreement with BLA Power
Prism Cement agrees to acquire 15.23 percent stake in BLA Power Plant Pvt Ltd
Prism Cement enters supply agreement with Eco Cements Limited
