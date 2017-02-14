Edition:
Prism Cement Ltd (PRIS.NS)

PRIS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

110.70INR
11:27am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.60 (-1.42%)
Prev Close
Rs112.30
Open
Rs114.95
Day's High
Rs116.20
Day's Low
Rs109.65
Volume
267,198
Avg. Vol
184,199
52-wk High
Rs129.90
52-wk Low
Rs72.90

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Prism Cement Dec-qtr loss widens
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

Prism Cement Ltd : Dec quarter net loss 470.2 million rupees . Prism cement ltd consensus forecast for Dec quarter loss was 160 million rupees . Dec quarter net sales 12.34 billion rupees .Net loss in Dec quarter last year was 152.2 million rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 13.47 billion rupees.  Full Article

Prism Cement appoints Atul Desai as additional director, executive director & CEO (RMC)
Monday, 29 Aug 2016 

Prism Cement Ltd : Appointed Atul R. Desai as an additional director and executive director & CEO (RMC) .  Full Article

Prism Cement says Rajesh Kapadia resigned as chairman
Friday, 15 Jul 2016 

Prism Cement Ltd : Rajesh kapadia, chairman resigned from the board of directors .  Full Article

Prism Cement entered into power supply agreement with BLA Power
Friday, 10 Jun 2016 

Prism Cement Ltd : Entered into a power supply agreement and other related agreements/documents with bla power .  Full Article

Prism Cement agrees to acquire 15.23 percent stake in BLA Power Plant Pvt Ltd
Monday, 6 Jun 2016 

Prism Cement Ltd : Agreed to acquire 15.23 percent stake in bla power plant pvt ltd for 210 million rupees .  Full Article

Prism Cement enters supply agreement with Eco Cements Limited
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Prism Cement Ltd : Entered into supply agreement with eco cements limited in terms of which ecl will manufacture and supply cement to co .  Full Article

