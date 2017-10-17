Prakash Industries Ltd (PRKI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Prakash Industries Sept-qtr profit rises

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Prakash Industries Ltd ::Sept quarter profit 658.3 million rupees versus profit 145.4 million rupees year ago.Sept quarter revenue from operations 6.48 billion rupees versus 5.56 billion rupees year ago.Says sales volume, turnover likely to witness growth of over 60 percent and 80 percent respectively in Q3 ‍​.

Prakash Industries plans to double Kashipur plant‍ production capacity ​by Sept 2019

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Prakash Industries Ltd ::Says planned to double production capacity to 110,000 tonnes per annum by Sept 2019 in phases at Kashipur plant‍​.

Prakash Industries expands sponge iron capacity by 0.2 MTPA‍​

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Prakash Industries Ltd :Says expanding sponge iron capacity by 0.2 MTPA‍​.Co to implement the 6th kiln by Sep 2018.

Prakash Industries approves re-appointment of Ved Prakash Agarwal as chairman

Prakash Industries Ltd : Says approved re-appointment of Ved Prakash Agarwal as chairman of the company for a period of three years .Says considered and approved in-principle de-merger proposal of PVC pipe division of the company.

Prakash Industries June-qtr profit rises

Prakash Industries Ltd : June-quarter net profit 140.4 million rupees versus 18.8 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 6.39 billion rupees versus 7.16 billion rupees last year .

Prakash Industries secures coal linkage from South Eastern Coalfields

Prakash Industries Ltd : Secured a coal linkage of 53,500 MT per annum for the next 5 years at base price from South Eastern Coalfields in Chhattisgarh .

Prakash Industries posts March-qtr profit

Prakash Industries Ltd : March-quarter net profit 162.6 million rupees versus loss of 1.64 billion rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 4.87 billion rupees versus 6.34 billion rupees last year .