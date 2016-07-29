Proximus NV (PROX.BR)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Proximus Q2 operating profit misses Reuters poll

Proximus NV : Q2 2016, Proximus posted solid underlying domestic EBITDA growth of 4.1 pct . Q2 underlying domestic EBITDA growth of 4.1 pct . 2016 full-year guidance reiterated . Q2 total mobile customer base stands at 6,508,0003 an increase of +112,000 . Free cash flow of 255 million euros over first 6 months . Q2 revenue is 1.46 billion euros vs 1.49 billion in Reuters poll . Q2 operating income is 194 million euros vs 223 million euros in Reuters poll .Q2 net profit group share is 126 million euros vs 115 million euros in Reuters poll.

Proximus comments on FY 2016 guidance

Proximus:Sees 2016 domestic underlying revenue slight growth.Expect to return over 2016 a total gross dividend per share of 1.50 euro.For the full-year 2016 we reconfirm our expectation.For 2016 group underlying ebitda sees slight growth.Sees 2016 capex (excluding Spectrum) around 950 million euros.

Exclusive agreement between Pro League and Proximus NV

Proximus:‍Exclusive agreement between Pro League and Proximus: new D1B becomes "Proximus League" and will be broadcast on Proximus TV for 4 seasons​.

Proximus and Audi conclude partnership agreement

Proximus:Proximus and Audi have concluded a partnership agreement to provide all new Audis in Belgium (equipped with Audi connect) with an internet connection via Proximus network.

Proximus announces gross dividend of 0.5 euro - Euronext

Euronext:Proximus to proceed on gross dividend of 0.5 euro on ordinary shares.Ex-dividend date is Dec. 9, payment date is Dec. 11.