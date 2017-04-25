Kering SA (PRTP.PA)
361.25EUR
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€361.25
--
--
--
--
184,300
€363.25
€187.70
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Puma says not heard anything about Kering sale
April 25 (Reuters) - Puma
Gucci to launch new perfume in H2 2017 - Kering CEO
Kering
Puma CEO-no indication that Kering is planning to sell
Puma Se
Kering says will be growth at Bottega Veneta in 2017 but "very progressive"
Kering
Kering sees Bottega Veneta margin drop in H2 similar to H1
Kering Sa
Kering to appoint Belgian designer Vaccarello at YSL-source
Kering SA:Belgian designer Anthony Vaccarello to replace Slimane at Yves Saint Laurent.Kering to announce appointment of Vaccarello at Yves Saint Laurent as early as on Monday. Full Article
Kering decided to distribute an interim dividend of 1.50 euro per share
Kering SA:Board of directors of 16 December 2015 has decided to distribute an interim dividend of 1.50 euro per share for the financial year 2015.This interim dividend will be paid on 25 January 2016.The ex-dividend date will be 21 January 2016. Full Article
Kering to sell shoemaker Sergio Rossi to Investindustrial
Kering SA:Reaches agreement with investment group Investindustrial for the sale of 100 percent of Italian luxury shoemaker Sergio Rossi.Deal includes Sergio Rossi's industrial assets, rights attached to its brand and the entire distribution network.Financial terms were not disclosed. Full Article
UPDATE 1-Italy's Gucci bans fur, joining others in seeking alternatives
PARIS, Oct 12 Italy's Gucci will stop using fur in its designs from next year, joining a growing number of fashion houses looking at alternatives after coming under pressure from animal rights activists and changing consumer tastes.