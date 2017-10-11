PSG Group Ltd (PSGJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

PSG Group declares interim dividend of 138 cents per share

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Psg Group Ltd ::PSG GROUP LTD - ‍UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017​.PSG GROUP LTD - ‍SOTP VALUE OF R262.32 PER SHARE AS AT 6 OCTOBER 2017​.PSG GROUP LTD - ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 10% TO 138 CENTS PER SHARE​.PSG GROUP LTD - ‍HY RECURRING HEADLINE EARNINGS STABLE AT 412 CENTS PER SHARE​.PSG GROUP LTD - "BELIEVE PSG'S INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO SHOULD CONTINUE YIELDING ABOVE-AVERAGE RETURNS​".PSG GROUP LTD - ‍CURRENTLY R1.2BN CASH AVAILABLE FOR FURTHER INVESTMENTS​.

PSG Group says recurring headline earnings for six months to Aug.31 up 11 pct

PSG Group Limited : Interim dividend increased by 25 pct to 125 cents per share . Six month to Aug 31 recurring headline earnings increased by 16 pct to 411.8 cents per share .1.7 bln rand cash available for further investments.

PSG Group says co and Zeder agree on management internalisation

PSG Group Ltd : Zeder and PSG agreed existing management agreement be internalised by Zeder against issue of 207.7 mln new Zeder shares to PSGCS . PSG will remain a significant shareholder in Zeder, existing PSG representatives will continue to serve on both boards . PSG's shareholding in Zeder will increase from approximately 34.5 pct to approximately 42.4 pct .Internalisation will result in a significant improvement in Zeder's future profitability and cash flows.