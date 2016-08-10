Pason Systems Inc (PSI.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pason reports Q2 loss per share C$0.13

Pason Systems Inc : Pason reports second quarter 2016 results . Q2 revenue fell 53 percent to C$27.2 million . Q2 loss per share C$0.13 .Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Pason Systems Inc announces quarterly dividend

Pason Systems Inc:Declared a quarterly dividend of seventeen cents per share on the company's common shares.Says payable on March 30, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2016.

Pason Systems Inc announces quarterly dividend

Pason Systems Inc:Declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.17 per share on the company's common shares.Dividend will be paid on December 29, 2015 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2015.