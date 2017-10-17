Pearson PLC (PSON.L)
704.50GBp
24 Oct 2017
9.00 (+1.29%)
695.50
692.50
708.00
691.50
2,971,894
3,420,426
832.50
552.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Pearson shares rise 7 percent on profit upgrade
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Pearson
Pearson says H1 trading in line with expectations
Pearson Plc
Smiths Group agrees 207 mln stg pension scheme insurance deal
Oct 20 Engineering company Smiths Group said on Friday it had agreed a deal to insure 207 million pounds ($271.38 million) of its pension scheme with Canada Life.
- These 3 top yielders destroy today's low interest rates
- Why now is the perfect time to buy these 3 income stocks
- Can Vodafone Group plc, Centrica plc and Pearson plc afford to pay their chunky dividends?
- 3 top shares to buy after Friday's results?
- Should you be buying ARM Holdings plc, SSE plc and Pearson plc today?
- 3 defensive income stocks for a turbulent market: Imperial Brands plc, Pearson plc & United Utilities Group plc