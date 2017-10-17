Edition:
United Kingdom

Pearson PLC (PSON.L)

PSON.L on London Stock Exchange

704.50GBp
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

9.00 (+1.29%)
Prev Close
695.50
Open
692.50
Day's High
708.00
Day's Low
691.50
Volume
2,971,894
Avg. Vol
3,420,426
52-wk High
832.50
52-wk Low
552.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pearson shares rise 7 percent on profit upgrade
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Pearson :Cfo says do not expect a repeat of last year when trading deteriorated.Shares rise 7 percent after group nudges full-year profit forecasts higher.Cfo says should assume a better second half will influence the final dividend payout.  Full Article

Pearson says H1 trading in line with expectations
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Pearson Plc : Is trading in-line with expectations set in February and is reiterating 2016 guidance . Growth and simplification plan is on-track and our 2018 goals are unchanged . If current exchange rates persist until end of 2016 earnings per share guidance range will increase by approximately 4p . H1 sales of 1,866 mln pounds declined 7 pct in underlying terms primarily due to expected declines in assessment revenues in US and UK . H1 adjusted EPS loss 1.3 pence versus 4.4 pence profit year ago . Interim dividend 18 penceper share . H1 adjusted operating profit of 15m pounds is in-line with our expectations and down 39m pounds when compared to H1 2015 . H1 revenues declined 11 pct at constant exchange rates, reflecting underlying revenue declines . Dividend held level at 18p, in-line with previous guidance, reflecting board's confidence in medium term outlook .In 2016, expect to report adjusted operating profit, adjusted EPS before costs of restructuring of between 580m pounds and 620m pounds and between 50p and 55p.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Pearson PLC News

Smiths Group agrees 207 mln stg pension scheme insurance deal

Oct 20 Engineering company Smiths Group said on Friday it had agreed a deal to insure 207 million pounds ($271.38 million) of its pension scheme with Canada Life.

» More PSON.L News

Market Views

» More PSON.L Market Views

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials