Porto Seguro SA (PSSA3.SA)
PSSA3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
38.06BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.39 (-1.01%)
Prev Close
R$ 38.45
Open
R$ 38.73
Day's High
R$ 38.74
Day's Low
R$ 38.00
Volume
243,400
Avg. Vol
556,480
52-wk High
R$ 40.29
52-wk Low
R$ 25.32
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Porto Seguro SA proposes additional dividend payment
Porto Seguro SA:Proposes additional dividends in the total amount of 45,764 Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0.14 real per share.Proposes to pay own capital interest and additional dividends on April 8.Says dividend payment to be declared on General Meeting of March 29.Shares will be traded ex-dividends as of March 30. Full Article