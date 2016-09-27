Edition:
United Kingdom

PTC India Financial Services Ltd (PTCN.NS)

PTCN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

40.50INR
11:18am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.05 (+0.12%)
Prev Close
Rs40.45
Open
Rs40.90
Day's High
Rs41.15
Day's Low
Rs40.25
Volume
2,670,366
Avg. Vol
2,314,652
52-wk High
Rs50.75
52-wk Low
Rs33.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

PTC India Financial Services to consider raising funds
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2016 

PTC India Financial Services Ltd :PTC India Financial Services says to consider raising funds on a private placement basis.  Full Article

PTC India Financial Services June-qtr profit rises
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

PTC India Financial Services Ltd : June-quarter net profit 674.5 million rupees versus 613.7 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 2.71 billion rupees versus 2.27 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

PTC India Financial Services Ltd News

BRIEF-PTC India Financial Services seeks shareholders' nod for issuance of NCDs

* Seeks shareholders' nod for issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis worth upto INR 300 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2wX5Yea Further company coverage:

» More PTCN.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials