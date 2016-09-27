PTC India Financial Services Ltd (PTCN.NS)
PTCN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
40.50INR
11:18am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
PTC India Financial Services to consider raising funds
PTC India Financial Services Ltd
PTC India Financial Services June-qtr profit rises
PTC India Financial Services Ltd
BRIEF-PTC India Financial Services seeks shareholders' nod for issuance of NCDs
* Seeks shareholders' nod for issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis worth upto INR 300 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2wX5Yea Further company coverage: