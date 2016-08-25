Edition:
United Kingdom

Playtech PLC (PTEC.L)

PTEC.L on London Stock Exchange

932.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
932.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,391,034
52-wk High
1,020.00
52-wk Low
757.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shares in Playtech open 3.3 pct up after co announces special dividend
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 

Playtech Plc : Shares in Playtech open 3.3 percent up after co says it would return 150 million euros to shareholders via a special dividend Further company coverage: [PTEC.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).  Full Article

Playtech buys Best Gaming Technology for 138 mln euro
Wednesday, 13 Jul 2016 

Playtech Plc : Has acquired best gaming technology gmbh for eur 138 million. Consideration was paid from playtech's existing cash resources . Has acquired 90% of issued share capital of bgt for eur 138 million, with remaining 10% retained by dr. Armin sageder, bgt's founder and ceo, who will remain with bgt for at least 3 years from completion . Has a call option to purchase remaining 10% of bgt at a valuation of 6x bgt's 2019 ebitda, subject to maximum consideration of eur 55 million for 10% holding .Acquisition is expected to generate high single-digit earnings accretion for Playtech in first full year of ownership.  Full Article

UK's Takeover Panel committee rules on Ladbrokes deal on Playtech
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

Uk's Takeover Panel Hearing Committee : Concluded and rules that there is no basis for requiring publication by ladbrokes of any further information relating . No basis for requiring ladbrokes to call further meeting to vote on resolutions which were before shareholders on 24 nov Further company coverage: [LAD.L].  Full Article

Playtech says acquires Quickspin AB
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 

Playtech Plc : Acquisition of Quickspin AB . Acquisition of Quickspin AB , both in online real money gambling as well as in social gaming market. .Playtech will pay a maximum consideration of 6 times Quickspin's EBITDA in 2018, subject to a cap of 50 million euro.  Full Article

Playtech says 83.08 shareholders at AGM vote to approve directors' pay report
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 

Playtech Plc :83.08 percent of votes cast at agm in favour of remuneration report, 16.92 percent against.  Full Article

Playtech posts in-line growth in gaming daily average revenues
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 

Playtech Plc :Growth in daily average revenues in gaming division in 2016 remains in line with growth experienced in first 53 days of year.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Playtech PLC News

Ex-divs to take 0.9 points off FTSE 100 on Sep.21

LONDON, Sept 18 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.94 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Old Mutual

» More PTEC.L News

Market Views

» More PTEC.L Market Views

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials