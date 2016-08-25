Playtech PLC (PTEC.L)
932.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
932.00
--
--
--
--
1,391,034
1,020.00
757.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Shares in Playtech open 3.3 pct up after co announces special dividend
Playtech Plc
Playtech buys Best Gaming Technology for 138 mln euro
Playtech Plc
UK's Takeover Panel committee rules on Ladbrokes deal on Playtech
Uk's Takeover Panel Hearing Committee : Concluded and rules that there is no basis for requiring publication by ladbrokes of any further information relating . No basis for requiring ladbrokes to call further meeting to vote on resolutions which were before shareholders on 24 nov Further company coverage: [LAD.L]. Full Article
Playtech says acquires Quickspin AB
Playtech Plc
Playtech says 83.08 shareholders at AGM vote to approve directors' pay report
Playtech Plc
Playtech posts in-line growth in gaming daily average revenues
Playtech Plc
Ex-divs to take 0.9 points off FTSE 100 on Sep.21
LONDON, Sept 18 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.94 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Old Mutual
