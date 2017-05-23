Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PV.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pfeiffer Vacuum CEO says order intake up 25 pct so far in Q2

May 23 (Reuters) - Pfeiffer Vacuum CEO at AGM:Says sees 2017 sales of 520 million to 540 million euros.Says still sees 2017 operating profit, margin improving significantly.Says Q2 order intake so far 25 percent above year-earlier level.Says sees no weakening of business in 2018.

Pfeiffer Vacuum says Busch offer unattractive, posts higher 2016 profit, sales

Pfeiffer Vacuum : Says busch takeover offer no attractive . Says busch group as intending to actively control and possibly integrate pfeiffer vacuum without offering a customary control premium . Says busch offer does not reflect the growth potential in the vacuum industry .Says board is currently reviewing other options to ensure that pfeiffer vacuum shareholders can appropriately participate in the long-term development of the company.

Busch-Gruppe launches 96.20 eur/shr offer for Pfeiffer Vacuum

Pfeiffer Vacuum : Busch-Gruppe launches 96.20 eur per share offer . Busch-Gruppe says offer period Feb. 13-March 13 . Busch-Gruppe says expects to complete transaction in Q2 Further company coverage: [PV.DE] (Frankfurt Newsroom) ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).

Pfeiffer Vacuum says keeps outlook

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Ag : H1 sales 222.9 million eur . H1 net profit fell 11.8 percent to 18.7 million eur . h1/2016 sales roughly at same level as previous year - h1/2016 ebit margin at 12.1 percent . h1/2016 ebit margin at 12.1 percent .Outlook reiterated.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology confirms FY 2016 outlook

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG:Confirms FY 2016 outlook, expects sales and earnings increase.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology gives FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates, to propose increased dividend

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG:For FY 2016 expects a noticeable increase in sales​, noticeable improvement in operating profit and EBIT margin compared to FY 2015​.Proposes an increased dividend of 3.20 euros per share (previous year: 2.65 euros).FY 2015 reported sales 451.5 million euros.FY 2015 reported operating profit 60.8 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 461.28 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 operating profit 65.9 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.