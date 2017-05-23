Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PV.DE)
135.00EUR
4:35pm BST
€0.10 (+0.07%)
€134.90
€137.00
€137.05
€134.95
15,540
27,061
€145.45
€79.95
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Pfeiffer Vacuum CEO says order intake up 25 pct so far in Q2
May 23 (Reuters) - Pfeiffer Vacuum
Pfeiffer Vacuum says Busch offer unattractive, posts higher 2016 profit, sales
Pfeiffer Vacuum
Busch-Gruppe launches 96.20 eur/shr offer for Pfeiffer Vacuum
Pfeiffer Vacuum
Pfeiffer Vacuum says keeps outlook
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Ag
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology confirms FY 2016 outlook
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG:Confirms FY 2016 outlook, expects sales and earnings increase. Full Article
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology gives FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates, to propose increased dividend
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG:For FY 2016 expects a noticeable increase in sales, noticeable improvement in operating profit and EBIT margin compared to FY 2015.Proposes an increased dividend of 3.20 euros per share (previous year: 2.65 euros).FY 2015 reported sales 451.5 million euros.FY 2015 reported operating profit 60.8 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 461.28 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 operating profit 65.9 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
German stocks - Factors to watch on October 6
BERLIN, Oct 6 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday: