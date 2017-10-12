Pierre et Vacances SA (PVAC.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pierre Et Vacances Q4 revenue up at 537.7 million euros‍​

Oct 12 (Reuters) - PIERRE ET VACANCES SA :ANNOUNCES FY 2016/2017 REVENUE ‍​.Q4 REVENUE EUR EUR 537.7‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 497.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT FOR 2016/2017 IS SET TO GROW SHARPLY RELATIVE TO THE 2015/2016 FIGURE‍​.

Pierre et Vacances Q4 revenue up at 497.6 million euros

Pierre Et Vacances SA : Q4 revenue 497.6 million euros ($557.36 million) versus 470.8 million euros year ago .Revenue from tourism businesses is set to grow during Q1 2016/2017.

Pierre et Vacances Q3 revenue up at 341.1 mln euros

Pierre et Vacances SA : Q3 revenue 341.1 million euros ($377.6 million) versus 314.8 million euros year ago . Sees real estate revenue for Q4 comparable to last year's figure . Issues 60 million euros Euro PP bond . Bond reaches maturity in Dec 2022; coupon 4.25 pct .Sees for Q4 rise in revenue for Center Parcs Europe.

Pierre et Vacances H1 revenue 585.5 million euros vs 650.7 million euros

Pierre Et Vacances Sa : Says H1 revenue 585.5 million euros versus 650.7 million euros .Says first half 2015/2016 revenue from tourism businesses stood at 521.8 million euros, up 9.6% relative to H1 2014/2015.

Pierre et Vacances announced reserved rights issue for the HNA Tourism Group

Pierre Et Vacances SA:Announces a reserved rights issue for the HNA Tourism Group.Under the framework of this operation, HNA Tourism Group has subscribed to 980,172 new shares representing 10.00 pct of the capital of Pierre et Vacances post-operation, at a unit price of 25.18 euro and representing a total capital increase of 24,680,730.96 euros.Following this operation, S.I.T.I, the holding company controlled by Gérard Bremond, individually owns 39.83 pct of the capital and 56.42 pct of the voting rights of Pierre et Vacances SA.

Pierre Et Vacances gives Q2 2016 turnover guidance

Pierre Et Vacances SA:Is forecasting higher growth in turnover during Q2 of year than in Q1.

Eurosic accompanies Pierre et Vacances in new German project

Eurosic SA:Accompanies Pierre et Vacances-Center Parcs in its European expansion through development of new project in Germany.Eurosic and Pierre et Vacances-Center Parcs have concluded exclusive agreement for acquisition by Eurosic of Center Parcs Allgäu development project, delivery of which is scheduled for late 2018, early 2019.Says investment is in the range of 255 million euros and the project will be fully leased to Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs under long lease term.

Pierre et Vacances and HNA Tourism Groups sign strategic partnership

Pierre Et Vacances SA:Announces signature of strategic partnership agreements between Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs and HNA Tourism Groups.Implementation of agreements remains subject to customary approvals by French and Chinese authorities.These projects will be implemented within joint-venture 60 percent owned by HNA Tourism Group and 40 percent by Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs that will be incorporated by end of 2015.This joint-venture will support real estate and tourism services provided on behalf of investors from each project.It will be granted exclusivity to develop concepts inspired by Center Parcs in China.HNA tourism group commits to mobilize funding for 5 first projects over next three years, for a total investment value estimated at 1 billion euros.Agreements between both groups plan an equity investment of HNA Tourism Group into Pierre Et Vacances S.A.HNA Tourism Group will subscribe to a reserved capital increase representing 10.00 percent of PVSA capital post transaction at a price of 25.18 euros per share.Following this capital increase, SITI (holding controlled by Gérard Bremond) will hold 39.83 percent of PVSA capital and 57.99 percent of voting rights.As part of this partnership, SITI and HNA Tourism Group signed a shareholders' agreement as follows.HNA Tourism Group to commit to a lock-up and standstill clauses.HNA Tourism Group to have two representatives at PVSA board of directors.SITI to maintain its majority representation at PVSA board of directors.