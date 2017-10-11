Pretium Resources Inc (PVG.TO)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Pretium Resources - Brucejack Mine produced 82,203 ounces of gold in Q3
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Pretium Resources Inc
Pretium Resources to complete C$5 mln private placement
Pretium Resources Inc: Pretivm to complete C$5 million flow through share private placement . Non-Brokered private placement consisting of 437,000 flow-through common shares of Pretivm at a price of C$11.45 per share .Proceeds will be used to fund grass-roots exploration about 15 kilometers east of mine construction underway at Brucejack project. Full Article
Pretium Resources Prices Offering of Common Shares
Pretium Resources Inc:says underwriters have agreed to purchase 26,210,000 common shares at a price of US$4.58 per common share.Net proceeds of the Offering will be used (i) to fund development of the Brucejack Project, (ii) for working capital during start-up and (iii) for general corporate purposes. Full Article
