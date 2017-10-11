Edition:
Pretium Resources Inc (PVG.TO)

PVG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

13.97CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.08 (-0.57%)
Prev Close
$14.05
Open
$13.92
Day's High
$14.08
Day's Low
$13.73
Volume
421,506
Avg. Vol
539,884
52-wk High
$16.48
52-wk Low
$9.17

Latest Key Developments

Pretium Resources - ‍Brucejack Mine produced 82,203 ounces of gold in Q3​
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Pretium Resources Inc :Pretium Resources Inc - ‍during Q3 of 2017, Brucejack Mine produced 82,203 ounces of gold​.  Full Article

Pretium Resources to complete C$5 mln private placement
Wednesday, 1 Jun 2016 

Pretium Resources Inc: Pretivm to complete C$5 million flow through share private placement . Non-Brokered private placement consisting of 437,000 flow-through common shares of Pretivm at a price of C$11.45 per share .Proceeds will be used to fund grass-roots exploration about 15 kilometers east of mine construction underway at Brucejack project.  Full Article

Pretium Resources Prices Offering of Common Shares
Tuesday, 23 Feb 2016 

Pretium Resources Inc:says underwriters have agreed to purchase 26,210,000 common shares at a price of US$4.58 per common share.Net proceeds of the Offering will be used (i) to fund development of the Brucejack Project, (ii) for working capital during start-up and (iii) for general corporate purposes.  Full Article

Pretium Resources Inc News

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures set to open higher as oil prices rise

Oct 13 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices edged up after a strong Chinese oil import data and turmoil in the Middle East boosted bulls in a market that is rebalancing after years of excess.

