Pretium Resources Inc (PVG.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pretium Resources - ‍Brucejack Mine produced 82,203 ounces of gold in Q3​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Pretium Resources Inc :Pretium Resources Inc - ‍during Q3 of 2017, Brucejack Mine produced 82,203 ounces of gold​.

Pretium Resources to complete C$5 mln private placement

Pretium Resources Inc: Pretivm to complete C$5 million flow through share private placement . Non-Brokered private placement consisting of 437,000 flow-through common shares of Pretivm at a price of C$11.45 per share .Proceeds will be used to fund grass-roots exploration about 15 kilometers east of mine construction underway at Brucejack project.

Pretium Resources Prices Offering of Common Shares

Pretium Resources Inc:says underwriters have agreed to purchase 26,210,000 common shares at a price of US$4.58 per common share.Net proceeds of the Offering will be used (i) to fund development of the Brucejack Project, (ii) for working capital during start-up and (iii) for general corporate purposes.