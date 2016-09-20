PVR Ltd (PVRL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

PVR Ltd : Took note of Delhi high court order entailing merger of Bijli Holdings with co .

PVR Ltd : Approved seeking approval of members for issue of non-convertible debentures for a sum not exceeding 2.50 billion rupees . Approved seeking approval of members for allotment of 8.90% non-convertible debentures for a sum of INR 500 million .

PVR Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 431.7 million rupees; June-quarter consol total income from operations 5.70 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 439.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations 4.86 billion rupees . Further company coverage [PVRL.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).

DLF Ltd : DLF utilities executed amendment agreement with PVR Ltd for sale of cinema exhibition business for revised consideration of 4.33 billion rupees . DUL proposes to sell 32 screens in national capital region and chandigarh to PVR Limited .

PVR Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net loss 102.5 million rupees; March-quarter consol net sales 4.10 billion rupees . Approves dividend of 2 rupees per share .

PVR Ltd : CCI approved proposed combination with DLF utilities limited in relation to acquisition of DT cinemas . Co is assessing the order and will take appropriate action in due course .