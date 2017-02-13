Edition:
United Kingdom

Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PWFC.NS)

PWFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

132.20INR
11:27am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.20 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
Rs132.40
Open
Rs132.90
Day's High
Rs132.90
Day's Low
Rs130.50
Volume
3,254,846
Avg. Vol
5,378,101
52-wk High
Rs168.90
52-wk Low
Rs103.15

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Power Finance Corp Dec qtr profit up about 23 pct
Monday, 13 Feb 2017 

Power Finance Corporation Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 19.50 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 70.10 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for dec quarter net profit was 19.31 billion rupees .Net profit in dec quarter last year was 15.82 billion rupees; total income from operations was 69.91 billion rupees.  Full Article

Power Finance Corp approves merger of PFC Green Energy with co
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

Power Finance Corporation Ltd : In-principle approved merger of PFC Green Energy Limited (PFC GEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company with PFC .  Full Article

India's Power Finance June-qtr profit up about 9 pct
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

Power Finance Corporation Ltd : June-quarter net profit 17.13 billion rupees; total income from operations 71.06 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 15.76 billion rupees; total income from operations was 67.55 billion rupees .  Full Article

Power Finance recommends 1:1 bonus share issue
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 

Power Finance Corporation Ltd : Power finance corporation - board recommended to shareholders to approve issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 . Approved increase in authorized share capital of the company to 100 billion rupees .  Full Article

Power Finance to consider bonus issue
Friday, 8 Jul 2016 

Power Finance Corporation Ltd : Power Finance Corporation - Board to consider bonus issue .  Full Article

Power Finance buys stake in Shree Maheshwar Hydel Power Corp Ltd
Thursday, 2 Jun 2016 

Power Finance Corporation Ltd : Acquisition of shareholding in shree maheshwar hydel Power Corporation limited .  Full Article

Power Finance March-qtr profit down about 19 pct
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

Power Finance Corporation Ltd : Power finance corp - March-quarter net profit 12.60 billion rupees; March-quarter total income from operations 67.05 billion rupees . Recommended final dividend of 0.60 rupees per share .  Full Article

Power Finance Corporation Ltd announces fixes record date for interim dividend
Friday, 11 Dec 2015 

Power Finance Corporation Ltd:Says that the company has fixed Dec. 28, 2015 as record date for purpose of ascertaining eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend for F.Y. 2015-16, if declared by the board in its meeting scheduled to be held on Dec. 16, 2015.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Power Finance Corporation Ltd News

BRIEF-Power Finance Corp seeks shareholders' nod to raise funds

* Seeks shareholders' nod to raise funds upto INR 650 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2eGZfdu Further company coverage:

» More PWFC.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials