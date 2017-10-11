Edition:
United Kingdom

Parex Resources Inc (PXT.TO)

PXT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

15.61CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.08 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
$15.53
Open
$15.56
Day's High
$15.73
Day's Low
$15.50
Volume
170,631
Avg. Vol
424,742
52-wk High
$18.22
52-wk Low
$12.19

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Parex Resources sees Q1 2018 production to average above 40,000 boe/d​
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Parex Resources Inc :Q4 guidance increase with LLA-34 drilling success.Parex Resources Inc - ‍increasing Q4 2017 guidance to an average rate of 38,500 boe/d​.Parex Resources Inc - ‍estimate working capital as at september 30, 2017 to be approximately $135 million, an increase of $42 million over December 31, 2016​.Parex Resources Inc - ‍Q3 2017 production was approximately 36,150 barrels of oil equivalent per day​.Parex Resources Inc - expect Q1 2018 production to average above 40,000 boe/d​.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Parex Resources Inc News

BRIEF-Parex Resources sees Q1 2018 production to average above 40,000 boe/d​

* Parex Resources Inc - ‍increasing Q4 2017 guidance to an average rate of 38,500 boe/d​

» More PXT.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials