Parex Resources Inc (PXT.TO)
PXT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
15.61CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.08 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
$15.53
Open
$15.56
Day's High
$15.73
Day's Low
$15.50
Volume
170,631
Avg. Vol
424,742
52-wk High
$18.22
52-wk Low
$12.19
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Parex Resources sees Q1 2018 production to average above 40,000 boe/d
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Parex Resources Inc
* Parex Resources Inc - increasing Q4 2017 guidance to an average rate of 38,500 boe/d