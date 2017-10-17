Edition:
Haulotte Group SA (PYHE.PA)

PYHE.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

15.65EUR
3:40pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.17 (-1.07%)
Prev Close
€15.82
Open
€15.78
Day's High
€15.92
Day's Low
€15.62
Volume
9,197
Avg. Vol
17,701
52-wk High
€17.52
52-wk Low
€11.79

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Haulotte Group Q3 revenue up 2 pct at 106.1 million euros
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - HAULOTTE GROUP SA ::HAULOTTE GROUP SA - CONSOLIDATED SALES OF €371 MILLION, 8% UP COMPARED WITH 2016.‍IN Q3 2017, HAULOTTE GROUP'S CONSOLIDATED SALES WERE EUR 106.1 MILLION​.CONFIRMS ITS FORECAST OF ANNUAL SALES GROWTH OF AROUND 10% IN 2017 AND RETURN TO A LEVEL OF CURRENT OPERATING PROFITABILITY CLOSE TO 7.5%.‍SALES AMOUNT TO EUR 370.7 MILLION AGAINST EUR 343.8 MILLION AT END OF SEPTEMBER 2016​.  Full Article

Haulotte Group H1 revenue up at 239.8 mln euros
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

Haulotte Group SA :H1 revenue 239.8 million euros ($269.4 million) versus 207.0 million euros year ago.  Full Article

Haulotte Group H1 consolidated net income down at 9.9 mln euros
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

Haulotte Group SA : H1 consolidated net income 9.9 million euros ($11.1 million) versus 17.2 million euros year ago . H1 operating income 14.5 million euros versus 17.9 million euros year ago . For 2016, confirms growth in revenue close to 5 pct .For 2016, confirms improvement of its current operating margin rate.  Full Article

Haulotte Group confirms FY 2016 guidance
Tuesday, 19 Apr 2016 

Haulotte Group SA:Q1 of activity allows Haulotte Group to confirm, at this stage, its expectation to deliver sales growth of close to 5 pct in 2016.  Full Article

Haulotte Group comments on FY 2016 guidance, proposes FY 2015 dividend of 0.22 euros/share
Tuesday, 8 Mar 2016 

Haulotte Group SA:Expects sales growth of close to 5 pct in 2016 and a further improvement in its current operating margin rate.An FY 2015 dividend of 0.22 euro per share will be proposed.  Full Article

Haulotte Group Sees 2016 revenue growth of around 5 pct
Tuesday, 16 Feb 2016 

Haulotte Group SA:Sees 2016 revenue growth of around 5 pct.  Full Article

