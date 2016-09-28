PZ Cussons PLC (PZC.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

PZ Cussons says performance for 4 months in line with expectations

PZ Cussons Plc : AGM trading statement for period June 1 to Sept. 27 2016 . Overall performance of the group during the period has been in line with expectations . Cash generation during the period also in line with expectations . In the beauty division, a poor summer has adversely affected sales of St Tropez in the UK, however sales in the U.S. have been particularly strong .Brand portfolio and new product pipeline, and a continued focus on costs, leaves group well placed to manage challenging trading conditions.

PZ Cussons says full-year profit before tax down 5.3 pct

PZ Cussons Plc : FY (not H1) revenue growth 5.9 pct and operating profit flat on constant currency, strong performance in Europe offsetting a difficult trading in Africa . Profit before tax 103.0 mln stg versus 108.8 mln stg (fixes typo) . Final dividend 5.5 pence per share . Total dividend 8.11 pence per share .FY revenue 821.2 mln stg versus 819.1 mln stg.

PZ Cussons says full year performance in line with expectations

PZ Cussons Plc : Performance of group for year ended 31 May 2016 has been in line with expectations .Financial position of group remains strong with cash generation also in line with expectations.

PZ Cussons Plc declares interim dividend

PZ Cussons Plc:Says an interim dividend of 2.61p per share for the half-year to 30 Nov 2015 (30 Nov 2014: 2.61p) has been declared totalling £10.9 million (30 Nov 2014: £11.2 million).Dividend is payable on 7 April 2016 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 19 Feb 2016.