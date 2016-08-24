Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (PZU.WA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

PZU to publish dividend policy in coming weeks - CEO

Grupa PZU : Poland's largest insurer PZU wants to publish its dividend policy in the next few weeks, the company's Chief Executive Officer Michal Krupinski told reporters on Wednesday. . Krupinski said he would like to maintain the current dividend yield in the horizon of the new strategy which spans until 2020. . Krupinski also said that there was no need to assume that dividends would be lowered. . He said that PZU does not want its dividend yield to differ from those of other insurance companies. . PZU's current dividend yield stands at about 7.5 percent. Further company coverage: [PZU.WA] (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig) ((marcin.goettig@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Poland's PZU CEO says plans further investment in banks

Grupa PZU : Poland's largest insurer PZU plans further investment in the banking sector, the company's chief executive Michal Krupinski told reporters on Wednesday. . "We still want to invest in the banking sector. It will consolidate around 5-6 players," Krupinski said. . Reuters reported earlier this week citing sources that Krupinski is flying to Milan for talks on buying Poland's second-largest bank, Bank Pekao SA , from its owner, the Italian bank UniCredit . Further company coverage: [PZU.WA] (Reporting by Marcin Goettig) ((marcin.goettig@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Poland's PZU plans to reverse negative results trend this year

Poland's PZU : Polish state-run insurer PZU expects to reverse the negative trend in its results this year, Chief Executive Michal Krupinski said on Tuesday. . The CEO added PZU plans to unveil its new dividend policy and company strategy within months, aimed at cost cuts, investments, and innovations. Further company coverage: [PZU.WA] (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski) ((adrian.krajewski@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Poland's PZU says plans dividend at 2.08 PLN/share

PZU SA : Poland's state-run insurer PZU said on Friday it plans to pay out a dividend of 2.08 PLN/share from 2015 profit. . Eastern Europe's largest insurer added the payout amounts to almost 1.8 billion zlotys ($456.5 million) and is in line with company policy of handing out 50-100 percent of profit. . The group closed 2015 with net profit at 2.34 billion zlotys. Further company coverage: [PZU.WA] ($1 = 3.9429 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski) ((adrian.krajewski@thomsonreuters.com;)).