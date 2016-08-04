Edition:
Quebecor Inc (QBRb.TO)

QBRb.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

48.40CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.20 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
$48.20
Open
$48.14
Day's High
$48.44
Day's Low
$47.98
Volume
108,723
Avg. Vol
173,632
52-wk High
$49.06
52-wk Low
$35.31

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Quebecor Q2 earnings per share C$0.08
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Quebecor Inc : Quebecor Inc announces Q2 2016 results . Q2 earnings per share C$0.08 .Q2 earnings per share view C$0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Quebecor reports adjusted earnings of $0.57 per basic share
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Quebecor Inc : Quebecor inc. Announces q2 2016 results . Qtrly adjusted earnings of $0.57 per basic share . Qtrly revenue $992.5 million, up $28.7 million . Qtrly earnings of $0.08 per basic share .Qtrly subscriber connections to mobile telephony service up 33,200 (4.2%) from the previous quarter.  Full Article

Quebecor posts Q1 earnings of C$0.57/share
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Quebecor Inc : Quebecor Inc announces 29% increase in quarterly dividend and reports consolidated results for Q1 2016 . Q1 earnings per share C$0.57 . Q1 revenue C$975.4 million versus i/b/e/s view C$975.9 million . Q1 earnings per share view C$0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Quarterly dividend on class A multiple voting shares and class b subordinate voting shares increased 29% from $0.035 to $0.045 per share.  Full Article

