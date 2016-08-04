Quebecor Inc (QBRb.TO)
48.40CAD
23 Oct 2017
$0.20 (+0.41%)
$48.20
$48.14
$48.44
$47.98
108,723
173,632
$49.06
$35.31
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Quebecor Q2 earnings per share C$0.08
Quebecor Inc
Quebecor Q2 earnings per share C$0.08
Quebecor Inc
Quebecor reports adjusted earnings of $0.57 per basic share
Quebecor Inc
Quebecor posts Q1 earnings of C$0.57/share
Quebecor Inc
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 27
Sept 27 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.