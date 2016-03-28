QGEP Participacoes SA (QGEP3.SA)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
QGEP Participacoes SA proposes dividend payment
QGEP Participacoes SA:Says on April 12 it will deliberate on dividend payment of 0.15 real per share, totaling 38.7 million Brazilian reais.Payment date is April 28.Record date on April 12.Ex-dividend as of April 13. Full Article
QGEP Participacoes SA reduces production estimate for Atlanta field and delays oil extraction
QGEP Participacoes SA:Says that it reduces production estimate for Atlanta Early Production System to 20,000 bpd from 30,000 bpd, taking into account two wells that are drilled and prepared.Says that it postpones oil extraction for Q4.Says that it will no longer provide production estimates for the field until drilling of the third well is scheduled. Full Article
RPT-Total's plans for Brazil's new oil frontier snagged on Amazon reef
OIAPOQUE, Brazil, May 12 - Deep beneath the waters of the Atlantic off Brazil's most northern coast, French major Total SA is hunting for what it hopes will be Latin America's next big oil discovery.