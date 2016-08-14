Qiagen NV (QIA.DE)
29.15EUR
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€29.15
--
--
--
--
485,206
€31.52
€22.60
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Qiagen to return $250 mln to shareholders
Qiagen NV
Qiagen says it intends to return capital of $300 mln to shareholders by 2017 end
Qiagen Nv
Qiagen Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.24
Qiagen Reports Results For Second Quarter Of 2016 : Increased Commitment To Return $300 Million Of Capital To Shareholders By End 2017 . On track for continued acceleration in h2 2016 and achieving targets for full-year 2016 growth in net sales and adjusted eps 2017 . Q2 earnings per share $0.09 . Q2 sales rose 5 percent to $334.4 million .Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.24. Full Article
QIAGEN offer for Exiqon completed
Exiqon A/S
MDxHealth grants Qiagen rights to MSP technology
MDxHealth SA
Qiagen announces second offer extension for acquisition of shares in Exiqon A/S
Qiagen NV
CareDx and QIAGEN enter into commercial collaboration
Caredx Inc
Qiagen extends tender offer period for acquisition of Exiqon A/S
Qiagen Nv
Qiagen NV to conduct an up to US$100 mln share repurchase program
Qiagen NV:To conduct an up to US$100 million share repurchase program.Repurchase program is scheduled to begin at earliest on April 28, 2016, and to be completed on Dec. 23, 2016, or if upcoming General Meeting of Shareholders to extend authorization to repurchase shares for another year, on Dec. 21, 2017, at latest. Full Article
Qiagen NV and 10x Genomics to enter into co-marketing and co-development collaboration
Qiagen NV:Collaboration with 10x Genomics to develop and promote comprehensive solutions for next-generation sequencing (NGS), single-cell biology and bioinformatics. Full Article
