Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.L)
245.90GBp
23 Oct 2017
1.70 (+0.70%)
244.20
243.90
246.40
243.20
747,649
2,487,716
322.90
217.30
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Qinetiq posts FY underlying operating profit 116.3 million pounds
May 25 (Reuters) - Qinetiq Group Plc
Qinetiq Group says Q3 underlying trading in-line
Qinetiq Group Plc
QinetiQ says on track to meet forecasts for this financial yr
QinetiQ Group Plc
Qinetiq sticks to FY guidance
Qinetiq Group Plc
Qinetiq Group says David Mellors steps down as CFO
Qinetiq Group Plc
Qinetiq Group Plc reaffirms FY 2016 outlook
Qinetiq Group Plc:Says board's expectations for group performance in FY 2016 remain unchanged from those set out in QinetiQ's interim results announcement dated Nov. 19, 2015. Full Article
