Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.L)

QQ.L on London Stock Exchange

245.90GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.70 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
244.20
Open
243.90
Day's High
246.40
Day's Low
243.20
Volume
747,649
Avg. Vol
2,487,716
52-wk High
322.90
52-wk Low
217.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Qinetiq posts FY underlying operating profit 116.3 million pounds
Thursday, 25 May 2017 

May 25 (Reuters) - Qinetiq Group Plc :Fy revenue rose 4 percent to 783.1 million stg.Fy underlying operating profit 116.3 million stg versus 108.9 million stg year ago.Final dividend 4 penceper share.Total dividend 6 penceper share.High quality growth in total backlog from £1.3bn to £2.2bn.4% year-on-year revenue growth; 1% increase on an organic basis * at constant currency.Solid operating profit enhanced by £7.4m of non-recurring trading items.5% increase in dividend; £50m share buyback completed.Looking forward to future with confidence and are maintaining expectations for group performance in fy18.  Full Article

Qinetiq Group says Q3 underlying trading in-line
Wednesday, 15 Feb 2017 

Qinetiq Group Plc : Underlying trading for group was as expected during Q3 . Overall, board's expectations for group performance in current financial year remain unchanged . In EMEA services, revenue under contract for this financial year is similar to same time last year .Division's performance as a whole is expected to remain steady this year.  Full Article

QinetiQ says on track to meet forecasts for this financial yr
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 

QinetiQ Group Plc :Maintaining its expectations for group performance this financial year..  Full Article

Qinetiq sticks to FY guidance
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 

Qinetiq Group Plc : Trading during q1 was in line with expectations. .Reaffirms its previous guidance for performance in full year to 31 march 2017 as set out in its preliminary results announcement dated 26 may 2016..  Full Article

Qinetiq Group says David Mellors steps down as CFO
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 

Qinetiq Group Plc : David Mellors to step down as chief financial officer of Qinetiq. .David will leave Qinetiq on Dec. 31 2016 and search for a new chief financial officer is already underway..  Full Article

Qinetiq Group Plc reaffirms FY 2016 outlook
Wednesday, 10 Feb 2016 

Qinetiq Group Plc:Says board's expectations for group performance in FY 2016 remain unchanged from those set out in QinetiQ's interim results announcement dated Nov. 19, 2015.  Full Article

Qinetiq Group PLC News

