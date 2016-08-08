QSC AG (QSCG.DE)
1.74EUR
4:36pm BST
€-0.01 (-0.68%)
€1.75
€1.75
€1.77
€1.73
171,969
405,142
€2.15
€1.45
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
QSC says Q2 consolidated net income swings to profit of EUR 0.2 mln
QSC AG
Max21 Management und Beteiligungen: Pawisda Systems gains QSC as distributor for Binect
Max21 Management und Beteiligungen AG
QSC Q1 EBIT turns to profit of 0.6 million euros
QSC AG
QSC AG confirms FY 2015 outlook
QSC AG:Raised full-year forecast for 2015 confirmed.Outlook 2015: expects to generate EBITDA of more than 42 million euros and free cash flow of more than 5 million euros based on revenues of more than 400 million euros. Full Article
BRIEF-QSC to spin off telecommunications business into subsidiary
* TO POOL NETWORK OPERATIONS, NETWORK SERVICES AND ENTIRE MANAGEMENT OF PRELIMINARY AND END PRODUCTS FOR CORPORATE CUSTOMERS AND RESELLERS