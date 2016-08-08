QSC AG (QSCG.DE)

QSC AG : Gains further earnings strength in strong quarter . Q2 revenue 99.2 million euros ($110.12 million) versus 100.9 million euros year ago . Q2 EBITDA 10.7 million euros versus 10.6 million euros year ago . Q2 EBIT 2.0 million euros . Q2 consolidated net income came to 0.2 million euros, as against -2.7 million euros in Q2 of 2015 .After strong first half of 2016, can confirm forecast presented at end of February.