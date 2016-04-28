Edition:
United Kingdom

Qualicorp SA (QUAL3.SA)

QUAL3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

35.05BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -1.21 (-3.34%)
Prev Close
R$ 36.26
Open
R$ 36.26
Day's High
R$ 36.43
Day's Low
R$ 34.66
Volume
2,352,100
Avg. Vol
2,095,130
52-wk High
R$ 38.93
52-wk Low
R$ 16.76

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Qualicorp SA updates on dividend payment
Thursday, 28 Apr 2016 

Qualicorp SA:Says that it resubmits FY 2015 dividend payment proposal.Says it proposes to pay dividends in the total amount of 215.8 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0.796 real per share.Says dividends to be paid until Dec. 30.Ex-dividend as of May 2.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Qualicorp SA News

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil markets seesaw as S&P affirms rating; Mexico peso firms

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Aug 16 Brazilian markets seesawed on Wednesday as credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's spared the country from a downgrade after the government loosened budget targets for years to come. Brazil on Tuesday widened its primary budget deficit goals through 2020 after lawmakers repeatedly refused to raise taxes needed to boost recession-hit revenues. The move was widely expected in financial markets, but had stoked some concern of potenti

» More QUAL3.SA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials