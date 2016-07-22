Edition:
United Kingdom

Rallis India Ltd (RALL.NS)

RALL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

252.65INR
11:27am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs13.20 (+5.51%)
Prev Close
Rs239.45
Open
Rs240.45
Day's High
Rs254.00
Day's Low
Rs240.45
Volume
1,188,375
Avg. Vol
233,470
52-wk High
Rs265.25
52-wk Low
Rs180.40

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Rallis India June-qtr consol profit rises
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 

Rallis India Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 1.74 billion rupees . Says June-quarter consol net sales 4.63 billion rupees . Says company says consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 423.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 4.34 billion rupees . Says June-quarter consol exceptional items 1.58 billion rupees .  Full Article

Rallis India unit enters JV with Indonesian local partner
Friday, 20 May 2016 

Rallis India Ltd : Unit metahelix life sciences entered into jv with indonesian local partner, for establishment of a seed production ,distribution company .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Rallis India Ltd News

» More RALL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials