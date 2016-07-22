Rallis India Ltd (RALL.NS)
RALL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
252.65INR
11:27am BST
252.65INR
11:27am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs13.20 (+5.51%)
Rs13.20 (+5.51%)
Prev Close
Rs239.45
Rs239.45
Open
Rs240.45
Rs240.45
Day's High
Rs254.00
Rs254.00
Day's Low
Rs240.45
Rs240.45
Volume
1,188,375
1,188,375
Avg. Vol
233,470
233,470
52-wk High
Rs265.25
Rs265.25
52-wk Low
Rs180.40
Rs180.40
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Rallis India June-qtr consol profit rises
Rallis India Ltd
Rallis India unit enters JV with Indonesian local partner
Rallis India Ltd