Ramco Industries Ltd (RAMC.NS)
RAMC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
305.70INR
11:28am BST
305.70INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs12.35 (+4.21%)
Rs12.35 (+4.21%)
Prev Close
Rs293.35
Rs293.35
Open
Rs294.80
Rs294.80
Day's High
Rs317.05
Rs317.05
Day's Low
Rs293.75
Rs293.75
Volume
597,657
597,657
Avg. Vol
206,436
206,436
52-wk High
Rs317.05
Rs317.05
52-wk Low
Rs163.05
Rs163.05
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Ramco Industries Ltd declares interim dividend
Ramco Industries Ltd:Declares interim dividend of 0.50 Indian rupees (50%) per equity share of 1Indian rupees each for the year 2015-2016.Says dividend will be paid to the Members of the Company on or after March 22, 2016. Full Article