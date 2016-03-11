Edition:
Ramco Industries Ltd (RAMC.NS)

RAMC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

305.70INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs12.35 (+4.21%)
Prev Close
Rs293.35
Open
Rs294.80
Day's High
Rs317.05
Day's Low
Rs293.75
Volume
597,657
Avg. Vol
206,436
52-wk High
Rs317.05
52-wk Low
Rs163.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ramco Industries Ltd declares interim dividend
Friday, 11 Mar 2016 

Ramco Industries Ltd:Declares interim dividend of 0.50 Indian rupees (50%) per equity share of 1Indian rupees each for the year 2015-2016.Says dividend will be paid to the Members of the Company on or after March 22, 2016.  Full Article

Ramco Industries Ltd News

