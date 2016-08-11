Randon SA Implementos e Participacoes (RAPT4.SA)
RAPT4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
7.63BRL
23 Oct 2017
7.63BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.22 (-2.80%)
R$ -0.22 (-2.80%)
Prev Close
R$ 7.85
R$ 7.85
Open
R$ 7.95
R$ 7.95
Day's High
R$ 7.95
R$ 7.95
Day's Low
R$ 7.61
R$ 7.61
Volume
685,200
685,200
Avg. Vol
1,455,553
1,455,553
52-wk High
R$ 8.05
R$ 8.05
52-wk Low
R$ 3.26
R$ 3.26
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Randon reports second quarter of 2016 results
Randon SA Implementos E Participacoes
Randon SA Implementos e Participacoes' unit to paralyze production at Guarulhos facilities
Randon SA Implementos e Participacoes:Says that Randon Implementos para o Transporte will paralyze its industrial activities in Guarulhos facilities as of April 8.Says that sales and production of trucks, semi trailers and truck bodies fell about 50 percent during the last year.Says that sales and support teams will keep serving customers at the same location.Says will stop production and release 130 employees of the factory. Full Article