Stingray Digital Group Inc (RAYa.TO)

Stingray initiates IPR proceedings against patent owned by Music Choice​

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Stingray Digital Group Inc ::Says patent trial, appeal board of USPTO has granted co's requests, initiated IPR proceedings against U.S. Patent owned by Music Choice​.Says ‍ruling on co's request for an IPR is anticipated in November, 2017​.

Stingray extends distribution agreement with Shaw Communications

Stingray Digital Group Inc : Press release - Stingray extends long-term distribution agreement with Shaw Communications, adds four specialty music video TV channels .Under term of extension, Shaw Cable and Shaw Direct will now carry Stingray's four music video tv channels.

Stingray Digital Group counters in court allegations by Music Choice of patent infringement

Stingray Digital Group : Countered in court allegations by Music Choice of patent infringement in relation to co's music products and services .Stingray Music USA to seek monetary damages for "harm it suffered as a result of music choice's attempts to damage stingray's reputation".

Stingray Digital Group reports Q1 earnings per share $0.04

Stingray Digital Group Inc : Qtrly revenue increased 23.4% to $24.5 million .Qtrly earnings per share $0.04.

Telesystem Ltd- secondary offering of Stingray Digital Group's shares

Telesystem Ltd: Agreement for secondary offering basis of 4.3 million subordinate voting shares of Stingray Digital Group at $7.15/share .Telesystem ltd announces secondary offering of subordinate voting shares of Stingray Digital Group Inc..

Stingray Digital Group qtrly adjusted EPS $0.14

Stingray Digital Group Inc : Qtrly revenues increased 30.6% to $25.7 million . Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.14 . Qtrly earnings per share $0.06 per share . Qtrly recurring revenues of $21.9 million or 85% of total revenues, an increase of 27.6% .Stingray reports record full year fiscal 2016 and fourth quarter 2016 results.

Stingray Digital Group Inc acquires Digital Music Distribution Pty. Ltd

Stingray Digital Group Inc:Announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Digital Music Distribution Pty. Ltd. (DMD).Transaction was facilitated by Singapore-based Multi Channels Asia (MCA) with which Stingray recently entered into a strategic partnership.All-cash AUD $12 million transaction includes an amount equivalent to 66% payable to DMD upon the closing of the purchase and a 34% holdback to be released upon the completion of various post-sale requirements by Stingray.