Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS.L)

RBS says expects 400 mln stg cost from SME customer case

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland ::ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - ‍WELCOMES FCA'S CONFIRMATION THAT MOST SERIOUS ALLEGATIONS MADE AGAINST BANK HAVE NOT BEEN UPHELD.‍RBS RESPONDS TO PUBLICATION OF FCA REPORT ON INDEPENDENT REVIEW INTO GRG​​.‍BANK CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CUMULATIVE COST OF THESE MEASURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY £400M​.ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - ‍BANK ACCEPTS THAT IT DID NOT ALWAYS COMMUNICATE AS WELL OR AS CLEARLY AS IT SHOULD HAVE DONE​.‍BANK HAS NOW COMPLETED AUTOMATIC REFUND OF COMPLEX FEES, WITH MORE THAN £115M OF REFUND OFFERS MADE​.ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - COULD HAVE MANAGED TRANSITION TO GRG BETTER AND SHOULD HAVE BETTER EXPLAINED TO CUSTOMERS ANY CHANGES TO PRICES OR COMPLEX FEES IT WAS CHARGING​.

UK's FCA updates on review of RBS's treatment of SME customers

Oct 23 (Reuters) - UK'S FCA::UK'S FCA - UPDATE ON THE FCA'S REVIEW OF RBS'S TREATMENT OF SME CUSTOMERS REFERRED TO ITS GLOBAL RESTRUCTURING GROUP‍​.UK'S FCA SAYS RBS HAS ACCEPTED THAT IT DID NOT MEET THE STANDARDS IT SET FOR ITSELF WHICH IMPACTED ON HOW IT TREATED SOME OF ITS SME CUSTOMERS‍​.UK'S FCA - RBS HAS TAKEN VOLUNTARY STEPS, SUCH AS PROACTIVE REVIEW OF COMPLEX FEES, AND SETTING UP A COMPLAINTS SCHEME FOR ELIGIBLE SME CUSTOMERS.

RBS CEO denies interest in running Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc :RBS chief executive Ross McEwan told LBC radio he is not interested in running Commonwealth Bank of Australia after media reports linked him to the role.Media reports had said McEwan would be among contenders to be the new chief executive at Australia's largest bank, his former employer .

Royal Bank Of Scotland welcomes credit rating upgrade by Moody's

June 15 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland ::RBS welcomes credit rating upgrade by Moody's.Rating action reflects Moody's expectation for more stable performance in medium term resulting from group's multi-year restructuring.Moody's have also affirmed senior debt ratings at RBS Plc and Natwest Plc.

Buyout group CVC to acquire between 10-20 pct of pension insurer PIC- FT

: Buyout group CVC to acquire between 10-20 per cent of pension insurer PIC, which would value the business at around 2 bln pounds - FT . RBS is understood to be selling its 4.3 per cent to CVC in the deal- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2kuc2kk ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Irish Central Bank fines Ulster bank for money-laundering failures

Irish Central Bank: Says fines Royal Bank of Scotland unit Ulster Bank Ireland 3.325 million euros over anti-money laundering and terrorist financing failures .Irish central bank says Ulster Bank breaches occurred over a six year period to 2016.

Moody's UK ring-fencing rules to impact banks' credit fundamentals

Moody's On Uk Banks: Fencing rules to impact banks' credit fundamentals .Expects that the ring fencing rules will affect HSBC, Barclays, RBS, Lloyds, Santander UK, but will not apply to nationwide.

Santander has pulled out of talks with Royal Bank of Scotland to buy Williams & Glyn - FT, citing sources

:Santander has pulled out of talks with Royal Bank of Scotland to acquire Williams & Glyn - FT, citing sources.

RBS prices $2.65 bln of additional tier 1 capital notes

Royal Bank Of Scotland : Royal bank of scotland group plc successfully priced $2.65 billion additional tier 1 capital notes .Net proceeds of approximately usd 2,623,500,000 will be used for general corporate purposes..

Royal Bank of Scotland posts wider H1 losses, scraps W&G carve-out plan

Royal Bank Of Scotland : Net interest margin (nim) of 2.18% for h1 2016 was 4 basis points higher than h1 2015 . An operating loss of £695 million in q2 2016 compared with an operating profit of £224 million in q2 2015 and £421 million in q1 2016. . In march 2016 rbs made a £4.2 billion payment into royal bank of scotland group pension fund, being an accelerated payment of existing committed future contributions . Net lending in commercial banking increased by £7.9 billion in h1 2016, 17% growth on an annualised basis. . Rbs will instead prioritise exploring alternative means to achieve divestment. . Restructuring costs are expected to remain high in 2016, totalling over £1 billion. H1 2016 restructuring charge was £630 million, of which £345 million related to williams & glyn. . Capital resolution disposal losses of approximately £1.5 billion . We continue to deal with a range of uncertainties in external environment and we will also have to manage conduct-related investigations and litigation, including us rmbs, throughout 2016, and substantial related incremental provisions may be recognised during remainder of year . Impairment charge of £264 million in relation to shipping portfolio. . Adjusted return on equity across pbb, cpb and cib was 11% for both h1 2016 and q2 2016. Across pbb and cpb, net lending grew by 15% on an annualised basis in h1 2016..