Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS.L)
279.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
279.50
--
--
--
--
11,806,894
286.20
180.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
RBS says expects 400 mln stg cost from SME customer case
Oct 23 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland
UK's FCA updates on review of RBS's treatment of SME customers
Oct 23 (Reuters) - UK'S FCA::UK'S FCA - UPDATE ON THE FCA'S REVIEW OF RBS'S TREATMENT OF SME CUSTOMERS REFERRED TO ITS GLOBAL RESTRUCTURING GROUP.UK'S FCA SAYS RBS HAS ACCEPTED THAT IT DID NOT MEET THE STANDARDS IT SET FOR ITSELF WHICH IMPACTED ON HOW IT TREATED SOME OF ITS SME CUSTOMERS.UK'S FCA - RBS HAS TAKEN VOLUNTARY STEPS, SUCH AS PROACTIVE REVIEW OF COMPLEX FEES, AND SETTING UP A COMPLAINTS SCHEME FOR ELIGIBLE SME CUSTOMERS. Full Article
RBS CEO denies interest in running Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Sept 22 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc
Royal Bank Of Scotland welcomes credit rating upgrade by Moody's
June 15 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland
Buyout group CVC to acquire between 10-20 pct of pension insurer PIC- FT
: Buyout group CVC to acquire between 10-20 per cent of pension insurer PIC, which would value the business at around 2 bln pounds - FT . RBS is understood to be selling its 4.3 per cent to CVC in the deal- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2kuc2kk ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
Irish Central Bank fines Ulster bank for money-laundering failures
Irish Central Bank: Says fines Royal Bank of Scotland
Moody's UK ring-fencing rules to impact banks' credit fundamentals
Moody's On Uk Banks: Fencing rules to impact banks' credit fundamentals .Expects that the ring fencing rules will affect HSBC, Barclays, RBS, Lloyds, Santander UK, but will not apply to nationwide. Full Article
Santander has pulled out of talks with Royal Bank of Scotland to buy Williams & Glyn - FT, citing sources
:Santander has pulled out of talks with Royal Bank of Scotland to acquire Williams & Glyn - FT, citing sources. Full Article
RBS prices $2.65 bln of additional tier 1 capital notes
Royal Bank Of Scotland
Royal Bank of Scotland posts wider H1 losses, scraps W&G carve-out plan
Royal Bank Of Scotland
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 24
Oct 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11 points lower at 7,513.3 on Tuesday, according to Financial spreadbetters. * RBS: Britain's financial watchdog is considering further action against Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) for its treatment of struggling companies during and after the financial crisis. * BARCLAYS: Hedge fund Red Kite has filed a lawsuit against Barclays Plc , alleging the bank manipulated the copper market to its advantage, causing the hedge
