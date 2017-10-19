Rogers Communications Inc (RCIb.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Rogers Communications qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share C$1.02‍​

Rogers Communications Inc - qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share $1.02‍​.Rogers Communications Inc - qtrly wireless postpaid net subscriber additions 129‍​,000 versus additions of 114,000 last year.Rogers Communications Inc - qtrly basic earnings per share $0.91.Rogers Communications Inc - qtrly total revenue $‍​3,581 million versus $3,492 million.Rogers Communications Inc - qtrly wireless subscriber postpaid monthly churn ‍​1.16 percent versus 1.26 percent last year.Rogers Communications Inc - qtrly wireless subscriber blended monthly ARPU $‍​63.78 versus $62.30 last year.Rogers Communications Inc - ‍increasing full-year 2017 guidance for adjusted operating profit growth to 5 pct to 6 pct​.Rogers Communications Inc - qtrly cable internet subscriber additions 27,000 versus additions of 39,000.Rogers Communications Inc - ‍revised total capital expenditures of $2,350 million to $2,450 million for full-year 2017​.Rogers communications inc - qtrly cable television net losses 18,000 versus net losses of 14,000.Q3 earnings per share view C$1.00, revenue view C$3.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Rogers Communications Inc - ‍maintaining original free cash flow guidance of 2 pct to 4 pct growth for full-year 2017​.Rogers Communications Inc - ‍​ all figures C$.

Rogers Media to buy Tillsonburg Broadcasting Company Ltd

Rogers Media: Rogers Media signs agreement to acquire Tillsonburg Broadcasting Company Limited .With current team, part-owner, General Manager Carolyn Lamers to remain with radio stations involved in deal for transition of ownership.

Rogers Communications Inc :Rogers Communications declares 48 cents per share quarterly dividend.

Rogers Communications:Declared a quarterly dividend totaling 48 cents per share on each of its outstanding Class B Non-Voting shares and Class A Voting shares.Quarterly dividend declared will be paid on July 4, 2016 to shareholders of record on June 12, 2016.

Rogers Communications Inc:Expects FY 2016 operating revenue to increase in the range of 1% to 3%.Expects FY 2016 adjusted operating profit to increase in the range of 1% to 3%.

Rogers Communications Inc to cut 200 media jobs - WSJ - Reuters

Rogers Communications Inc:Rogers Communications Inc. on Monday said it would cut 200 jobs across its television, radio and publishing operations to reduce costs amid weak advertising markets - WSJ.The cuts represent about 4% of the employees in its media operations, a spokeswoman for the Canadian telecommunications company said - WSJ.

Rogers Communications Inc. Announces US$1.0 Billion Offering of Debt Securities

Rogers Communications Inc:priced a US$1.0 billion underwritten public offering of debt securities.consisting of US$700 million aggregate principal amount of 3.625% senior notes due 2025 and an additional US$300 million aggregate principal amount of its existing 5.00% senior notes due 2044.net proceeds from the issuance of the debt securities will be about US$990 million and are expected to be used to repay outstanding advances under RCI's bank credit facilities and for general corporate purposes.sale of the debt securities is expected to close on December 8, 2015.debt securities will be issued by RCI and guaranteed by its wholly owned subsidiary, Rogers Communications Partnership ("RCP").

Rogers acquires Internetworking Atlantic

Rogers Communications:Says it has acquired Internetworking Atlantic Inc. (IAI) to provide enhanced technology solutions and services for businesses and public sector clients in Atlantic Canada.