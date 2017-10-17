Remy Cointreau SA (RCOP.PA)
107.45EUR
3:51pm BST
€-0.30 (-0.28%)
€107.75
€107.55
€108.05
€107.25
30,439
74,344
€109.70
€69.27
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Remy Cointreau says China performance can improve further over 3-5 years
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau
Remy Cointreau and Lucas Bols create Passoa joint venture
Remy Cointreau
Remy expects organic sales growth to accelerate from Q2 - CFO
Remy Cointreau Sa
Remy cointreau CEO expects a "good year" in China in FY 2016/17
Remy Cointreau Sa
Remy Cointreau keeps FY 2015 guidance
Remy Cointreau SA:Keeps goal for growth in full-year 2015 current operating profit at constant forex and scope. Full Article
Remy Cointreau CEO sees slight rise in 2015/16 earnings-Reuters
Remy Cointreau SA:Chief Executive Valerie Chapoulaud-Floquet expects slight rise in recurring operating profit and revenue on like-for-like basis in FY 2015/2016 - Reuters. Full Article
LVMH aims to build cognac stocks, starting with more vineyards
COGNAC, France, Oct 18 Luxury goods maker LVMH hopes to be well on its way to remedying its cognac shortage two years from now, billionaire boss Bernard Arnault said on Wednesday, as its Hennessy label struggles to keep up with demand in the United States.