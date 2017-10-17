Remy Cointreau SA (RCOP.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Remy Cointreau says China performance can improve further over 3-5 years

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau Chief Financial Officer Luca Marotti::Says on conference call that the negative foreign exchange impact on net group results, when modelled on a yearly basis, will be around 7 to 8 million euros ($9.42 million).Says China can improve performance over the next three to five years, though not necessarily "in a straight line".Says aiming in the medium term to increase annual advertising spend at a higher pace than sales growth.

Remy Cointreau and Lucas Bols create Passoa joint venture

Remy Cointreau : Remy Cointreau and Lucas Bols create Passoa joint venture operated by Lucas Bols NV . JV will operate and further develop global activities of Passoã brand . Lucas Bols NV Will assume operational and financial control of joint venture . Remy Cointreau will deconsolidate Passoã activities (as a group brand) from its financials . In due time, Lucas Bols NV could acquire all shares held by Rémy Cointreau in joint venture .Transaction is expected to close before end of calendar 2016.

Remy expects organic sales growth to accelerate from Q2 - CFO

Remy Cointreau Sa CFO Luca Marotta tells analysts :Expects organic sales growth to accelerate from Q2.

Remy cointreau CEO expects a "good year" in China in FY 2016/17

Remy Cointreau Sa CEO Valerie Chapoulaud-Floquet tells a news conference: Expects "a good year" in China in fiscal year 2016/17- ceo . Says group "confident and ambitious" on China .Overall group had "good start" of the year 2016/17 - CEO.

Remy Cointreau keeps FY 2015 guidance

Remy Cointreau SA:Keeps goal for growth in full-year 2015 current operating profit at constant forex and scope.

Remy Cointreau CEO sees slight rise in 2015/16 earnings-Reuters

Remy Cointreau SA:Chief Executive Valerie Chapoulaud-Floquet expects slight rise in recurring operating profit and revenue on like-for-like basis in FY 2015/2016 - Reuters.