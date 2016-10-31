Redefine Properties Ltd (RDFJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Trematon Capital says to buy 7 properties for 614.1 mln rand

Trematon Capital Investments Ltd : Acquisition of property portfolio and renewal of cautionary . Deal for an aggregate purchase consideration of 614.1 mln rand . Entered into agreements with Redefine Properties Limited for acquisition of a total of 7 property letting enterprises .Will pay Redefine 514.1 million rand, funded by a bank loan, will obtain vendor loan from Redefine in aggregate amount of 100 mln rand.

Pivotal Fund says Redefine Properties LTd to acquire co via scheme

Pivotal Fund Ltd : Firm intention by Redefine to make an offer to acquire all of issued ordinary shares of Pivotal . Redefine will acquire all of scheme shares in exchange for allotment and issue of 460 million redefine shares . Deal for assumed swap ratio of 1.38537 Redefine shares per scheme share . Pivotal will declare a distribution to scheme participants in an amount equal to market value of Pivotal's 31.2 million epp shares .Sees net asset value growth will be negatively impacted whilst current economic conditions remain difficult.

Redefine Properties says has raised 1.5 bln Rand via placing

Redefine Properties Ltd :Has raised 1.5 bln rand through placing of 133,333,334 new shares at a price of 11.25 rand per share.

Redefine says proposes equity raise through share issue

Redefine Properties Ltd : Subject to pricing acceptable to co, company proposes equity raise through issue of new redefine ordinary shares .Says Java Capital is acting as sole bookrunner.

Redefine Properties says 40.80 pct of co's shares elected to receive share alternative

Redefine Properties Ltd :40.80 pct of co's shares qualifying to receive dividend elected to receive share alternative; issue of 74.9 million new shares.

Redefine Properties announces of dividend reinvestment price

Redefine Properties Ltd : jse: rdf - announcement of dividend reinvestment price and confirmation of finalisation information . Reinvestment price is a 2.20% discount to five-day volume weighted average traded price .Ratio in respect of share reinvestment alternative is 3.86111 shares for every 100 shares held on record date.