Redefine Properties Ltd (RDFJ.J)

RDFJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,083.00ZAc
2:42pm BST
Change (% chg)

-3.00 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
1,086.00
Open
1,084.00
Day's High
1,089.00
Day's Low
1,075.00
Volume
5,438,691
Avg. Vol
10,637,550
52-wk High
1,175.00
52-wk Low
1,005.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Trematon Capital says to buy 7 properties for 614.1 mln rand
Monday, 31 Oct 2016 

Trematon Capital Investments Ltd : Acquisition of property portfolio and renewal of cautionary . Deal for an aggregate purchase consideration of 614.1 mln rand . Entered into agreements with Redefine Properties Limited for acquisition of a total of 7 property letting enterprises .Will pay Redefine 514.1 million rand, funded by a bank loan, will obtain vendor loan from Redefine in aggregate amount of 100 mln rand.  Full Article

Pivotal Fund says Redefine Properties LTd to acquire co via scheme
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 

Pivotal Fund Ltd : Firm intention by Redefine to make an offer to acquire all of issued ordinary shares of Pivotal . Redefine will acquire all of scheme shares in exchange for allotment and issue of 460 million redefine shares . Deal for assumed swap ratio of 1.38537 Redefine shares per scheme share . Pivotal will declare a distribution to scheme participants in an amount equal to market value of Pivotal's 31.2 million epp shares .Sees net asset value growth will be negatively impacted whilst current economic conditions remain difficult.  Full Article

Redefine Properties says has raised 1.5 bln Rand via placing
Wednesday, 13 Jul 2016 

Redefine Properties Ltd :Has raised 1.5 bln rand through placing of 133,333,334 new shares at a price of 11.25 rand per share.  Full Article

Redefine says proposes equity raise through share issue
Wednesday, 13 Jul 2016 

Redefine Properties Ltd : Subject to pricing acceptable to co, company proposes equity raise through issue of new redefine ordinary shares .Says Java Capital is acting as sole bookrunner.  Full Article

Redefine Properties says 40.80 pct of co's shares elected to receive share alternative
Monday, 30 May 2016 

Redefine Properties Ltd :40.80 pct of co's shares qualifying to receive dividend elected to receive share alternative; issue of 74.9 million new shares.  Full Article

Redefine Properties announces of dividend reinvestment price
Friday, 13 May 2016 

Redefine Properties Ltd : jse: rdf - announcement of dividend reinvestment price and confirmation of finalisation information . Reinvestment price is a 2.20% discount to five-day volume weighted average traded price .Ratio in respect of share reinvestment alternative is 3.86111 shares for every 100 shares held on record date.  Full Article

Redefine Properties Ltd News

BRIEF-Redefine Properties appoints Bridgitte Mathews as deputy chairperson and lead independent director

* APPOINTED BRIDGITTE MATHEWS AS DEPUTY CHAIRPERSON AND LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Earnings vs. Estimates

