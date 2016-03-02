Edition:
United Kingdom

Redefine International PLC (RDI.L)

RDI.L on London Stock Exchange

37.84GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
37.84
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,766,110
52-wk High
45.00
52-wk Low
35.09

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Redefine International PLC announces completion of Aegon UK portfolio acquisition
Wednesday, 2 Mar 2016 

Redefine International PLC:Says that it has successfully completed on acquisition of second tranche of Aegon UK portfolio for a purchase price of 204.7 million pounds (213.2 million pounds including costs).  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Redefine International PLC News

BRIEF-Redefine to raise stake in International Hotel Properties Limited

* Proposed acquisition of a further stake in International Hotel Properties Limited

» More RDI.L News

Market Views

» More RDI.L Market Views

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials