Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSa.AS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

GTT signs service agreement for membrane cargo containment system‍​ of Shell's FLNG Prelude

Oct 23 (Reuters) - GTT ::SIGNING OF SERVICE AGREEMENT FOR MEMBRANE CARGO CONTAINMENT SYSTEM‍​ OF SHELL'S FLNG PRELUDE.

Shell divests from Norway's Polarled pipeline, cuts Nyhamna stake

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc :Says agreed to sell its 9 percent stake in the Polarled gas pipeline venture and a 3 percent stake in the Nyhamna gas processing plant to Cape Omega for an undisclosed sum.Says Shell will retain a 12.03 percent stake in Nyhamna.Says Shell's holding in the Ormen Lange field, supplying gas to Nyhamna, will remain unchanged at 17.8 percent.Cape Omega is owned by private equity investment firm HitecVision.Polarled pipeline expected to start transporting gas from Norway's Arctic Aasta Hansteen field to Nyhamna in 2018.

Shell ‍says Guy Elliott stood down as non-executive director of company

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Shell ::‍GUY ELLIOTT HAS STOOD DOWN AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF COMPANY WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​.SHELL SAYS GUY'S DECISION IS RELATED TO HIS INVOLVEMENT IN LEGAL PROCEEDINGS REGARDING HIS FORMER EMPLOYMENT AT RIO TINTO​.

Shell has signed an agreement to buy NewMotion

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Shell :Shell steps up its electric vehicle charging offer​.‍Under terms of deal, NewMotion will continue business as usual as a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell​.

Shell divests its interest in Comgas for headline of $380 mln

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Shell -:Shell divests its interest in Comgas for a headline of $380 million‍​.Shell Gas Bv, Shell Brazil Holding Bv and Integral Investments Bv signed an agreement with Cosan Ltd.Agreement with Cosan to execute put option agreement which allows Shell to sell all of its 16.8% interest in Comgas to Cosan.Shell will exchange its 21.8 million common shares in Comgas for Cosan S.A. shares plus cash.Headline for the transaction with Cosan is approximately US$380 million.

Maersk Drilling says secures important contracts for three rigs

Aug 17 (Reuters) - MAERSK DRILLING, A UNIT OF DANISH CONGLOMERATE A. P. MOLLER-MAERSK , SAYS ON ITS WEBSITE:SECURES IMPORTANT CONTRACTS FOR THREE RIGS.HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY SHELL << >> FOR THE DEEPWATER SEMI-SUBMERSIBLE RIG MÆRSK DEVELOPER.ALSO BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR THE HIGH EFFICIENCY JACK-UP MAERSK RESOLVE BY WINTERSHALL NOORDZEE B.V..HAS ENTERED INTO AN EXTENSION OF THE CONTRACT WITH PETROGAS E&P NETHERLANDS FOR THE HIGH EFFICIENCY JACK-UP MAERSK RESOLUTE.

Shell reports leak at Deer Park, Texas facility

June 11 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell ::Shell Deer Park, Texas facility reports a leak was identified onsite .Shell Deer Park, Texas facility reports taking necessary actions to minimize impact to environment; does not anticipate any impact to surrounding community.

Russia's Gazprom, Shell sign agreements on Baltic LNG project -Gazprom

June 3 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom ::Signs two agreements on Baltic LNG with Royal Dutch Shell << >>;.Says first agreement outlines principles of joint-venture which will implement the project;.Also signed framework agreement on joint feasibility studies for the project;."The signing of this document will allow the companies to begin developing pre-project documentation in the near future.".

Worleyparsons signs framework agreement with Shell for EPCM services

May 22 (Reuters) - Worleyparsons Ltd ::Shell awards framework agreement for EPCM services.Signs framework agreement with Shell for EPCM services.Has been awarded a five-year framework agreement by Shell Global Solutions International, B.V..Agreement for provision of engineering, procurement and construction management services for Shell downstream projects worldwide.

Shell says all-clear issued after incident at Deer Park, Texas site

Royal Dutch Shell : Shell says all-clear has been given after fire at Deer Park, Texas site and incident has concluded. . Related: The Deer Park site reported a fire, according to a message on a community information phone line. . "This incident is being handled within the boundaries of this facility and there is no risk to the community from this incident," the community line message said. [nFWN1FN0ZM] . The company operates a 285,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) joint-venture refinery at the Deer Park facility. The company did not specify if any refinery units were involved in the incident. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru) ((blrceeditorial@thomsonreuters.com)).