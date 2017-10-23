Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSa.L)
2,313.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-0.50 (-0.02%)
2,313.50
2,306.00
2,321.00
2,299.00
3,791,844
6,024,066
2,325.50
1,922.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
GTT signs service agreement for membrane cargo containment system of Shell's FLNG Prelude
Oct 23 (Reuters) - GTT
Shell divests from Norway's Polarled pipeline, cuts Nyhamna stake
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc
Shell says Guy Elliott stood down as non-executive director of company
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Shell
Shell has signed an agreement to buy NewMotion
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Shell
Shell divests its interest in Comgas for headline of $380 mln
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Shell -:Shell divests its interest in Comgas for a headline of $380 million.Shell Gas Bv, Shell Brazil Holding Bv and Integral Investments Bv signed an agreement with Cosan Ltd.Agreement with Cosan to execute put option agreement which allows Shell to sell all of its 16.8% interest in Comgas to Cosan.Shell will exchange its 21.8 million common shares in Comgas for Cosan S.A. shares plus cash.Headline for the transaction with Cosan is approximately US$380 million. Full Article
Maersk Drilling says secures important contracts for three rigs
Aug 17 (Reuters) - MAERSK DRILLING, A UNIT OF DANISH CONGLOMERATE A. P. MOLLER-MAERSK
Shell reports leak at Deer Park, Texas facility
June 11 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell
Russia's Gazprom, Shell sign agreements on Baltic LNG project -Gazprom
June 3 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom
Worleyparsons signs framework agreement with Shell for EPCM services
May 22 (Reuters) - Worleyparsons Ltd
Shell says all-clear issued after incident at Deer Park, Texas site
Royal Dutch Shell
BRIEF-GTT signs service agreement for membrane cargo containment system of Shell's FLNG Prelude
* SIGNING OF SERVICE AGREEMENT FOR MEMBRANE CARGO CONTAINMENT SYSTEM OF SHELL'S FLNG PRELUDE Source text: http://bit.ly/2yHAarB Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)
- Blue-chip bargains: Royal Dutch Shell plc, Prudential plc & Rolls-Royce Holding plc
- BP plc & Royal Dutch Shell plc will have to budge up for Saudi Aramco
- What BP plc & Royal Dutch Shell PLC owners need to know about Saudi Aramco's IPO
- What To Look For In Q1 Results From BP Plc And Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- How Royal Dutch Shell Shareholders Will Benefit From Today's Low Prices
- 3 Reasons To Avoid Royal Dutch Shell Plc