Redrow PLC (RDW.L)
641.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
641.50
--
--
--
--
1,094,605
666.00
366.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Redrow profit up 23 percent, says sales 'very encouraging'
Redrow Plc
Redrow expects FY pre-tax profit "above" estimates
Redrow Plc
Redrow PLC declares interim dividend
Redrow PLC:Says it has decided to pay an interim dividend of 4p per share (2015: 2p).Says the interim dividend will be paid on 31 March 2016 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 19 February 2016. Full Article
May to host housing meeting on Tuesday - source
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May will host a meeting on Tuesday with developers and local housing associations in a bid to encourage the industry to build more homes and tackle soaring prices, an industry source said.
- Are Old Mutual plc, Redrow plc and Fastjet plc 'buys' after today's updates?
- Are bargain buys International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA, Interserve plc & Redrow plc too good to be true?
- 3 Great Growth Picks For 2016: Redrow plc, Zoopla Property Group PLC, Paysafe Group Plc?
- Bargain Builders: Barratt Developments Plc, Bellway plc & Redrow plc
- Do Companies Like Galliford Try Plc, Redrow Plc & Barratt Developments Plc Present A Threat To Your Portfolio?
- 5 Sensational Dividend Stocks: HSBC Holdings plc, Berkeley Group Holdings PLC, Redrow plc, Admiral Group plc And Pennon Group plc