Redrow PLC (RDW.L)

Redrow Plc : Fy revenue rose 20 percent to 1.38 billion stg . Fy pretax profit rose 23 percent to 250 million stg . Final dividend 6 penceper share . Group revenue up 20% to a record £1.38bn driven by a 17% increase in legal completions and a 7% increase in average selling price to £288,600 . Record pre-tax profit of £250m, up 23% (2015: £204m) . Private order book up 54% at £807m . Sales in first 10 weeks are very encouraging and up 8% on a strong comparator last year .I am confident that this will be another year of significant progress for redrow.

Redrow Plc : Trading statement . Due to its strong performance which will result in pre-tax profit being above top end of analysts' estimates, currently £240 mln. . Its strong performance which will result in pre-tax profit being above top end of analysts' estimates, currently £240 mln. . Strong sales position, turnover for financial year totalled a record £1.38 bln, 20 pct up on 2015 (£1.15bn) . Number of homes legally completed increased by 17 pct to 4,716 (2015: 4,022) . Private completions increasing by 12 pct to 3,882 (2015: 3,451) . Average selling price of private homes was £328,500 (2015: £297,300) . Combination of higher than expected turnover and favourable payment terms on land purchases has resulted in a closing net debt position of £139 mln, a 10% reduction on 2015 (£154mln) .Too early to tell whether brexit will have any effect on future sales, initial feedback is that sites remain busy, reservations continue to be taken.