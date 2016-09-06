Edition:
Redrow PLC (RDW.L)

RDW.L on London Stock Exchange

641.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Redrow profit up 23 percent, says sales 'very encouraging'
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

Redrow Plc : Fy revenue rose 20 percent to 1.38 billion stg . Fy pretax profit rose 23 percent to 250 million stg . Final dividend 6 penceper share . Group revenue up 20% to a record £1.38bn driven by a 17% increase in legal completions and a 7% increase in average selling price to £288,600 . Record pre-tax profit of £250m, up 23% (2015: £204m) . Private order book up 54% at £807m . Sales in first 10 weeks are very encouraging and up 8% on a strong comparator last year .I am confident that this will be another year of significant progress for redrow.  Full Article

Redrow expects FY pre-tax profit "above" estimates
Tuesday, 28 Jun 2016 

Redrow Plc : Trading statement . Due to its strong performance which will result in pre-tax profit being above top end of analysts' estimates, currently £240 mln. . Its strong performance which will result in pre-tax profit being above top end of analysts' estimates, currently £240 mln. . Strong sales position, turnover for financial year totalled a record £1.38 bln, 20 pct up on 2015 (£1.15bn) . Number of homes legally completed increased by 17 pct to 4,716 (2015: 4,022) . Private completions increasing by 12 pct to 3,882 (2015: 3,451) . Average selling price of private homes was £328,500 (2015: £297,300) . Combination of higher than expected turnover and favourable payment terms on land purchases has resulted in a closing net debt position of £139 mln, a 10% reduction on 2015 (£154mln) .Too early to tell whether brexit will have any effect on future sales, initial feedback is that sites remain busy, reservations continue to be taken.  Full Article

Redrow PLC declares interim dividend
Tuesday, 9 Feb 2016 

Redrow PLC:Says it has decided to pay an interim dividend of 4p per share (2015: 2p).Says the interim dividend will be paid on 31 March 2016 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 19 February 2016.  Full Article

May to host housing meeting on Tuesday - source

LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May will host a meeting on Tuesday with developers and local housing associations in a bid to encourage the industry to build more homes and tackle soaring prices, an industry source said.

