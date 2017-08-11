Edition:
United Kingdom

Real Matters Inc (REAL.TO)

REAL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

10.13CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$10.13
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
37,170
52-wk High
$15.00
52-wk Low
$8.29

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Real Matters reports qtrly net revenue of $23.3 million
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Real Matters Inc :Real Matters reports third quarter 2017 financial results.Qtrly net revenue of $23.3 million, down from $23.9 million in Q3 2016.Real Matters Inc - Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.02.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Real Matters Inc News

BRIEF-Real Matters reports qtrly net revenue of $23.3 million

* Qtrly net revenue of $23.3 million, down from $23.9 million in Q3 2016

» More REAL.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials