Redington (India) Ltd (REDI.NS)

REDI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

154.65INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.00 (-0.64%)
Prev Close
Rs155.65
Open
Rs155.00
Day's High
Rs158.90
Day's Low
Rs152.00
Volume
139,479
Avg. Vol
623,078
52-wk High
Rs168.15
52-wk Low
Rs82.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Redington India sets special dividend at 2 rupees/share
Friday, 3 Feb 2017 

Redington India Ltd :Says declared a special (interim) dividend of INR 2 per fully paid-up equity share.

Redington India incorporates step down unit Rajprotim Supply Chain Solutions
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Redington India Ltd : Incorporated a step down subsidiary Rajprotim Supply Chain Solutions Limited through unit proconnect supply chain solutions .

Redington India June-qtr consol profit rises 13.2 pct
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Redington India Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 930.8 million rupees; consol net sales 96.33 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 822.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 75.70 billion rupees .

Redington India March-qtr consol profit up about 12 pct
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 

Redington India Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 1.38 billion rupees versus profit of 1.23 billion rupees year ago . March-quarter consol net sales 104.74 billion rupees versus 82.02 billion rupees year ago . Given in principle approval for proposed merger of unit Cadensworph (India) Ltd with co from April 1, 2016 . Recommends dividend of INR 2.10 per share .

Redington India unit buys additional 10 pct stake from Linkplus shareholder
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 

Redington India Ltd : Unit RGF has acquired additional 10 percent stake from shareholder of Linkplus for $1.15 million .

Redington (India) Ltd News

Indian shares rise; inflation data awaited

Sept 12 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, led by gains in Tata Steel Ltd and Bank of Baroda Ltd, with investors keeping an eye out for inflation data due later in the day.

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
