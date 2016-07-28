Edition:
United Kingdom

Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust (REF_u.TO)

REF_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

46.58CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.04%)
Prev Close
$46.60
Open
$46.60
Day's High
$46.70
Day's Low
$46.42
Volume
32,150
Avg. Vol
80,505
52-wk High
$50.71
52-wk Low
$43.83

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Canadian REIT Qtrly FFO per unit $0.86
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust : Canadian real estate investment trust announces q2 2016 results .Qtrly ffo per unit $0.86.  Full Article

Canadian REIT increases distributions effective with May distribution
Thursday, 19 May 2016 

: Canadian real estate investment trust says will increase its monthly distribution to 15.25 cents per unit effective for may 2016 monthly distribution .Canadian real estate investment trust announces an increase in distributions effective with the may 2016 distribution.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust News

BRIEF-Canadian REIT announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

» More REF_u.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials